Income Financial Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06292 per unit. The distribution is payable June 10, 2024 to unit holders on record as at May 31, 2024.

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on May 31, 2024 will receive a dividend of $0.06292 per unit based on the VWAP of $7.55 payable on June 10, 2024. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $38.34 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Distribution Details

Trust Unit (INC.UN) $0.06292 Record Date: May 31, 2024 Payable Date: June 10, 2024



