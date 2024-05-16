SYLA Technologies to Participate in the NASDAQ JAPAN IR EVENT

TOKYO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”), operator of the largest membership real estate crowdfunding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, will participate in the NASDAQ JAPAN IR EVENT hosted by MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: MRM) (“MEDIROM”). The event will be held on June 20, 2024 from 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET at the Nasdaq U.S. headquarters located in Times Square, New York City.

With its listing on the Nasdaq exchange on March 31, 2023, SYLA helped spearhead the surge in interest and demand among Japanese companies seeking Nasdaq listings, with eight Japanese companies currently listed on the exchange. In partnership with MEDIROM, the NASDAQ JAPAN IR EVENT has been organized to acquaint and encourage Japanese companies to consider Nasdaq listings while bolstering the appeal of Japanese businesses to U.S. investors. SYLA aims to leverage its experience and provide its insight into the listing process, while accelerating its global presence by showcasing the Company’s robust capabilities as a one-stop real estate shop and the economic growth associated with the Japanese real estate and crowdfunding markets.

NASDAQ JAPAN IR EVENT Details

Date: June 20, 2024

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Nasdaq MarketSite

Address: 4 Times Square, Nasdaq, W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036

Organizer: MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Target: Investors and Media

Application deadline: Friday, June 7, 2024 ET

Admission: Free (pre-registration is required)

Event Schedule (ET)

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Information sessions at each company's booth

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: After-party

Participating Companies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq listed) https://medirom.co.jp/

SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq listed) https://syla-tech.jp/

Earlyworks Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq listed) https://e-arly.works/ja

LEAD-REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. (Nasdaq listed) https://www.lead-real.co.jp/

SBC Medical Group Inc. (Unlisted) https://www.sbc-med.com/



About SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”) owns and operates the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, which targets individuals, corporate and institutional investors, as well as high net worth individuals. SYLA’s mission is to democratize real estate investment around the world through technology and asset management through the Rimawari-kun platform. SYLA is engaged in the overall investment condominium business, including planning, development, construction, sales, rental management, building management, repair work, and the sale of properties. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at https://syla-tech.jp/en.

Contact Information

SYLA Technologies Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

SYLA@gateway-grp.com

(949) 574-3860

SYLA Technologies Company Contact

Takeshi Fuchiwaki

Director, Chief Growth Officer

irpr@syla.jp

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b340cefa-6d3b-42fa-8102-16cc9586ac67