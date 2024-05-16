Wearable AI Market to Grow at CAGR of 26.24% through 2033 - Heightened Adoption of Wearable Technology to Propel Growth

Newark, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 27.06 billion in 2023 global Wearable AI market will reach USD 289.38 billion by 2033. Wearable AI devices will be crucial in assistive technologies (AT) for individuals with disabilities or special needs, providing adaptive solutions for mobility, communication, sensory enhancement, and cognitive support. AI-powered wearables, such as smart glasses with augmented reality (AR) interfaces, haptic feedback devices, and brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), enable individuals with disabilities to overcome physical limitations and enhance their independence, productivity, and quality of life. Furthermore, integrating AI technology into smart clothing and textiles presents opportunities for innovative applications in healthcare, sports performance, workplace safety, and fashion.



Scope of Wearable AI Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 26.24% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 27.06 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 289.38 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Product, Application, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Wearable AI-enabled garments embedded with sensors, actuators, and conductive fabrics monitor physiological parameters, detect motion patterns, and provide real-time feedback, enabling applications such as posture correction, injury prevention, stress detection, and environmental monitoring. In addition, wearable AI devices will play a growing role in mental health monitoring and support, offering personalized interventions and resources for stress management, anxiety relief, and mood regulation. AI algorithms analyze biometric data, voice patterns, and behavioural cues to detect signs of mental health disorders, provide early intervention alerts, and deliver personalized coping strategies, therapy sessions, and mindfulness exercises, fostering mental well-being and resilience.



Key Insight of the global Wearable AI market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is home to some of the world's most populous countries, including China and India, where rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and digitalization drive demand for wearable AI devices. The region's large and diverse consumer base presents significant growth opportunities for wearable AI manufacturers and service providers. Moreover, with a growing ageing population and rising healthcare awareness, there is a heightened demand for wearable AI devices that support preventive healthcare, chronic disease management, and elderly care in the Asia Pacific. Governments, healthcare providers, and insurers in the region are investing in technology-enabled solutions to address healthcare challenges, driving market growth for wearable AI devices. Most importantly, Asia Pacific has witnessed widespread use of IoT (Internet of Things) devices and smartphones, creating a connected ecosystem for integrating wearable AI devices. The ubiquity of smartphones, coupled with high-speed internet connectivity and affordable IoT devices, facilitates seamless connectivity and data exchange, enhancing the utility and adoption of wearable AI technology.



The product segment is divided into smart watches, smart eyewear, smart earwear and others. In 2023, the smart watches segment dominated the market with the largest share of 34.59% and revenue of 9.36 billion.



The operation segment is classified into cloud-based AI and on-device AI. In 2023, the on-device AI segment dominated the market with the largest share of 60.15% and revenue of 16.28 billion.



The application segment includes automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, military & defense, media & entertainment, and others. In 2023, the consumer electronics segment dominated the market with the largest share of 36.81% and revenue of 9.96 billion.



Advancement in market



In February 2024: At MWC 2024, OPPO introduced a prototype for its next-generation AR (augmented reality) glasses, named OPPO Air Glass 3. These glasses offer seamless access to OPPO's AndesGPT model through a smartphone, offering an innovative AI experience without added weight or inconvenience.



In February 2022: Apple is developing innovative wearable devices, including AirPods with cameras, smart glasses, and a fitness ring. Smart glasses may offer an alternative to AirPods, whereas the smart ring could target health and fitness enthusiasts. These additions aim to diversify Apple's wearable lineup and drive revenue growth.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Workplace productivity and safety.



Wearable AI devices have emerged as transformative tools across multiple industries, revolutionizing workplace productivity, safety, and efficiency. These innovative technologies, such as augmented reality (AR) glasses, wearable sensors, and smart clothing, drive significant adoption within the enterprise sector. Augmented reality (AR) glasses represent a breakthrough in remote assistance and training. By overlaying digital information in the real-world environment, AR glasses provide workers with hands-free access to instructions, schematics, and real-time guidance. This characteristic facilitates efficient problem-solving, reduces downtime, and enhances overall productivity. Additionally, wearable sensors are crucial in monitoring worker health and safety. These sensors can track vital signs, environmental conditions, and physical movements in real time. Collecting and analyzing data enables early detection of potential hazards, prompting timely intervention to prevent accidents and injuries. Additionally, wearable sensors contribute to optimizing workflows by identifying areas for process improvement and minimizing inefficiencies. Furthermore, smart clothing equipped with AI technology is increasingly utilized to monitor fatigue and posture among workers. Smart clothing helps prevent musculoskeletal injuries and fatigue-related accidents by continuously assessing body movements and physiological indicators. Moreover, it provides valuable insights into ergonomic adjustments and workload distribution, fostering a safer and more ergonomic work environment. Adopting wearable AI devices in the enterprise sector signifies a paradigm shift towards data-driven decision-making and proactive risk management. By leveraging these advanced technologies, organizations can enhance workplace safety, optimize operational processes, and empower employees to perform at their best.



Restraint: Cost and affordability.



The upfront cost of acquiring wearable AI devices can be prohibitive for many potential consumers. The complex hardware components required to enable AI functionality, such as sensors, processors, and connectivity modules, contribute to the high manufacturing costs of these devices. Additionally, the investment in software development, including algorithms for data processing, machine learning models, and user interfaces, further adds to the overall expense. Moreover, ongoing maintenance and updates ensure optimal performance and compatibility with evolving technologies. These maintenance costs can accumulate over time, making the total cost of ownership of wearable AI devices even more burdensome for consumers. The combination of these aspects creates a considerable financial barrier that limits the accessibility of wearable AI devices, particularly for individuals with limited disposable income or those residing in regions with lower economic development.



Opportunity: Elderly care and ageing population.



Wearable AI devices offer a range of features precisely developed to ensure the safety, comfort and well-being of elderly users. One key aspect is the provision of safety alerts, which can notify both the wearer and their caregivers in case of emergencies or irregularities. Additionally, medication reminders help seniors adhere to their treatment plans and manage their health effectively. Fall detection capabilities are also crucial, as they enable immediate assistance in accidents or injuries, thereby minimizing the risk of prolonged immobility and its associated complications. Furthermore, remote monitoring functionalities allow caregivers or family members to keep track of vital signs and activity levels from a distance, providing peace of mind for both parties. Moreover, wearable AI devices are pivotal in facilitating social connectivity and combating feelings of isolation among elderly individuals. Through features such as messaging, video calls, and social networking apps, seniors can stay connected with their loved ones and engage in meaningful interactions despite physical distance. These devices can also offer cognitive stimulation through brain-training games, puzzles, and educational content, contributing to mental well-being and cognitive health in older adults. By integrating these capabilities, wearable AI devices empower elderly users to age in place with confidence and dignity.



Challenge: Ethical and regulatory considerations.



Ethical dilemmas surrounding data privacy, algorithmic bias, and unintended consequences of AI technologies pose complex challenges for wearable AI developers, policymakers, and stakeholders. Data privacy is fundamental as wearable AI devices continuously gather and process personal data. Balancing the need for data collection with ensuring user privacy rights is a delicate task. Developers must establish transparent data collection practices, implement robust security measures, and obtain informed consent from users regarding the use of their data. However, achieving this balance is challenging, requiring navigating various legal frameworks, technological limitations, and user expectations. Algorithmic bias is another critical issue faced by wearable AI developers. These devices rely on algorithms to analyze data and make decisions, yet these algorithms can inadvertently perpetuate or amplify existing biases in the data. For example, biased training datasets can lead to discriminatory outcomes in healthcare or employment. Furthermore, the unintended consequences of AI technologies can have far-reaching implications. Wearable AI devices have the potential to revolutionize healthcare, fitness, and various other domains by providing real-time insights and personalized assistance. However, they also introduce new risks, such as over-reliance on technology, loss of autonomy, and erosion of human connections.



Some of the major players operating in the global Wearable AI market are:



• Apple, Inc.

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Atlas

• Biobeats

• Boat

• Focusmotion

• Fitbit, Inc.

• Garmin Ltd.

• Google, Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• IBM

• LG Electronics

• Lenovo

• Microsoft

• Motorola Solutions, Inc.

• OPPO

• Samsung

• Sony Corporation

• TomTom International B.V.

• Xiaomi

• Wearable Devices Ltd.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product



• Smart Watches

• Smart Eyewear

• Smart Earwear

• Others



By Operation



• Cloud-based AI

• On-device AI



By Application



• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Military & Defense

• Media & Entertainment

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



