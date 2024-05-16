Velocity EV Announces Nationwide Certification of Velocity Dealers for Enhanced Sales and Service Network

Whittier, Calif., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity EV, the exclusive U.S. distributor for RIZON Truck and a subsidiary of Velocity Vehicle Group, is proud to announce that 24 Velocity Truck Center (Velocity) locations across the United States are now part of the certified RIZON Truck sales and service network. This expansion signifies a major step in RIZON Truck's commitment to providing comprehensive support for its lineup of commercial battery-electric trucks.



As one of the Daimler Truck Group’s largest North American dealer partners, Velocity’s team offers several years of commercial eMobility experience. To support fleet operators across the country in deploying zero-emission Class 4-5 cabover trucks from RIZON Truck, Velocity has expanded its network of RIZON certified dealers across seven states—California, Arizona, Nevada, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Alabama. Customers interested in purchasing or leasing a RIZON Truck can work with their local Velocity dealer for support with battery-electric truck route planning, flexible financing from Daimler Truck Financial Services, identifying available funding and incentive programs, and comprehensive service and maintenance as part of RIZON’s class-leading warranty. Demonstration vehicles will be available to test drive at select Velocity Truck Center locations.

RIZON Truck delivers customer-focused commercial battery-electric cabover trucks with proven technology from one of the world’s largest and most experienced commercial vehicle manufacturers, Daimler Truck. Its lineup of zero-emission trucks, including the Class 4 e16M, e16L, and Class 5 e18M and e18L models, are ideally suited to urban applications – such as box trucks, flatbeds, stake beds, landscape dumps, and reefers – with routes of up to 160 miles per day. The trucks feature an electric power take-off (ePTO), which is controllable from the cab and allows for specialized equipment such as reefer belt drives and hydraulic pumps.

"RIZON began delivering its first vehicles to customers throughout Southern California in March 2024, supported by Velocity’s Whittier and Fontana dealerships. With all Velocity dealers now part of the certified RIZON Truck network, we are well-positioned to offer our fleet customers comprehensive sales support and maintenance services from coast to coast," said Alex Voets, general manager, Velocity EV. "This expansion ensures that every fleet that deploys a RIZON truck into its operations has access to expert service, consistent quality care, and a seamless customer experience nationwide."

The complete integration of Velocity dealers into RIZON Truck’s U.S. dealer network aligns with the OEM’s commitment to providing robust support for its electric trucks, ensuring that fleet operators can maximize uptime and maintain operational efficiency. This network expansion also supports the increasing demand for zero-emission commercial vehicles as fleets seek opportunities to reduce operating costs, make progress toward corporate sustainability goals, and stay ahead of tightening emissions regulations, such as the California Air Resources Board’s Advanced Clean Fleets Rule.

RIZON is a commercial electric truck brand introduced in May 2023 from Daimler Truck Group, one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers. Velocity EV delivered the first trucks to California customers this year, deploying the fleet throughout its dealer network for immediate purchase and body customization. For additional information and to explore the RIZON truck models, please visit www.rizontruck.com.

ABOUT RIZON

Delve into the realm of Class 4-5 RIZON Trucks, a Daimler Truck brand, where modern design, functionality, and electric power converge to redefine the commercial trucking landscape. Discover the possibilities of sustainable hauling and its positive impact on the environment without compromising on performance. The smaller Class 4-5 vehicles present an excellent pathway to compliance with regulations due to the lower purchase price and easier, less expensive charging solutions. For more information, www.rizontruck.com.

About Velocity EV

Velocity EV is a leading zero-emission truck distributor and exclusive U.S. distributor for Daimler Truck’s RIZON brand - a Class 4-5 battery-electric truck focused on urban delivery. Providing a comprehensive sales and service network, including authorized dealers covering a large geography, Velocity EV is focused on fleet operators that need an economically sensible medium-duty zero emission truck. Velocity EV is based in Whittier, California, and a subsidiary of Velocity Vehicle Group.

