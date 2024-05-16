Apache Software Foundation Announces New Top-Level Project Apache® Pekko™

Wilmington, DE, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 320 active open source projects and initiatives, today announced Apache Pekko™ has graduated from incubation and is now a Top-Level Project (TLP). Apache Pekko is an open-source framework for building applications that are concurrent, distributed, resilient and elastic.



Apache Pekko is a fork of Akka 2.6.x, a source-available toolkit and runtime to simplify the construction of concurrent and distributed applications running on a Java virtual machine (JVM). In 2022 the Akka project adopted a Business Source License, departing from the Apache 2.0 license it was initially created under. The Apache Pekko project was formed so that the open source ecosystem that had been built around Akka since 2009 could continue to develop and utilize an open source alternative.



“We are proud of the community that has formed in support of Pekko, including the dozens of developers who have committed their time and effort,” said PJ Fanning, Apache Pekko PMC member. “We are pleased to have received positive feedback from users who have migrated from Akka to Pekko. It is also exciting to see tools like Apache Flink, Apache Toree, and the Play Framework starting to use Pekko.”



Pekko Feature Highlights

Utilizes the Actor Model to provide more intuitive high-level abstractions for concurrency

Provides libraries for persistence, streams, HTTP, and more

Includes releases of all the open source modules that were affected by the license change

Includes APIs for Java and Scala

More than 50 libraries have been released to support Pekko

For future updates, please visit https://pekko.apache.org/.



Additional Resources

About the Apache Incubator

The Apache Incubator is the primary entry path for projects and codebases wishing to become part of the efforts at The Apache Software Foundation. All code donations from external organizations and existing external projects enter the ASF through the Incubator to: 1) ensure all donations are in accordance with the ASF legal standards; and 2) develop new communities that adhere to our guiding principles. Incubation is required of all newly accepted projects until a further review indicates that the infrastructure, communications, and decision-making process have stabilized in a manner consistent with other successful ASF projects. While incubation status is not necessarily a reflection of the completeness or stability of the code, it does indicate that the project has yet to be fully endorsed by the ASF. For more information, visit https://incubator.apache.org/.



About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Founded in 1999, the Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 75 sponsors. ASF’s open source software is used ubiquitously around the world with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation’s open source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive. https://apache.org



ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. https://communityovercode.org/



© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache” is a registered trademark or trademark of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



