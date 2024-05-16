Fogo de Chão Awarded With Best Menu Line Extension by MenuMasters

DALLAS, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make discoveries at every turn, today announced it has won the 2024 Nation’s Restaurant News MenuMasters Award in the category of Best Menu Line Extension for the addition of Torresmo Pork Belly to the Full Churrasco Experience.



The award underscores Fogo’s focus on innovation and the guest experience. The 45-year-old experiential international brand provides guests with an elevated dining experience of discovery. Menu offerings suit all dietary tribes and cater to its young, dynamic guest base of food explorers.

Most recently, Fogo launched The Fogo $44, available today in all U.S. locations, and includes seasonal innovations at the Market Table, continuous tableside service of select fire-roasted cuts like Picanha and Fraldinha, signature Brazilian sides dishes, and a choice of decadent dessert for only $44 per person.

“Everything we do is centered around enhancing the guest experience, and we are very grateful to have received this recognition from NRN,” said Chef Antonio Iocchi, Senior Vice President of F&B Global Innovation for Fogo de Chão. “Our team is dedicated to creating new menu innovations while remaining true to what the guest has come to love about dining with us. We thank the MenuMasters team, our supply partners, and most importantly our Gaucho Chefs for helping us achieve this honor.”

The Nation’s Restaurant News MenuMasters Awards, sponsored by Ventura Foods LLC, identify and recognize research and development executives and their respective companies for outstanding dedication and achievement in product introductions that set new standards in the industry based on menu innovation, unique use of ingredients, unusual cooking methods and menu extensions.

The Torresmo (Portuguese for pork belly), was successfully introduced for a limited time to the Full Churrasco Experience, Fogo’s signature prix-fixe menu selection that includes all premium and classic cuts of protein, plus the fresh and seasonal Market Table & Feijoada Bar and authentic Brazilian side dishes. The pork belly has since become a permanent part of the Full Experience and is slowly roasted until tender, finished on the grill and served with malagueta honey to complement the richness.

Fogo was awarded in the Best Menu Revamp category for the MenuMasters in 2018 for its Bar Fogo innovation, which translated many of its dining room favorites to an approachable format at its bar.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, All-Day Happy Hour including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.





Fogo de Chão announced they won the 2024 Nation’s Restaurant News MenuMasters Award in the category of Best Menu Line Extension for the addition of the Torresmo (Pork Belly) to the Full Churrasco Experience.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70836c49-80cf-4273-9fb1-1d14863f0578