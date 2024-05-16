El Pollo Loco Brings Fan-Favorite Stuffed Quesadillas Back with New Seasonal Flavors

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. ("El Pollo Loco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation's leading restaurant chain specializing in fire-grilled chicken, is bringing back two fan-favorite seasonal Stuffed Quesadilla flavors to join the menu for a limited time, alongside the permanent Chicken Avocado Stuffed Quesadilla. These Stuffed Quesadillas make the perfect on-the-go meal with their unique blend of mouthwatering flavors, savory toppings, and melty cheese. The chain’s menu will now include:



The newly added Chicken Poblano Stuffed Quesadilla is a true symphony of flavors, combining juicy fire-grilled chicken, Jack Cheese, hand-sliced avocados, roasted poblano peppers, salsa fresca, and creamy cilantro dressing. All these delectable ingredients are wrapped in a warm flour tortilla grilled to perfection, offering a unique and satisfying dining experience.

The new Shredded Beef Stuffed Quesadilla features tender beef, Jack Cheese, diced onions, hand-sliced avocados, chopped cilantro, and avocado salsa sealed in a warm flour tortilla that's grilled and ready to devour. (Note: It is unavailable in the Fresno and Sacramento markets.)

The Chicken Avocado Stuffed Quesadilla is a classic menu item that customers love throughout the year. It combines the chain's citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken with Jack Cheese, fresh avocados, salsa fresca, and a creamy cilantro dressing, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla that's grilled to perfection to lock in the vibrant flavors.



"El Pollo Loco has you covered if you're constantly on the go," says Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer for El Pollo Loco. "With these Stuffed Quesadillas, you don’t have to sacrifice flavor for convenience. They are the perfect solution for a quick, satisfying meal when you're rushing between errands or just looking for a meal that can be eaten with one hand."

Don't miss out on the limited-time Stuffed Quesadillas at El Pollo Loco.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a rich heritage and a mission to unite people around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. It is renowned for its handcrafted food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine, and better-for-you eating. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, all while remaining true to its Mexican American roots. For more information, visit ElPolloLoco.com or follow us on social - Instagram , TikTok , Facebook or X .

