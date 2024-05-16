GitLab Announces Secure AI-driven Capabilities to Streamline Software Development

Including AI capabilities to help organizations better secure their software with vulnerability explanation and remediation



Enabling DevSecOps teams to quickly respond and remediate CI failures and code errors with AI-powered root cause analysis

Empowering customers to measure the impact and ROI of their AI investments through the AI Impact Dashboard



SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc. , ​​the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced new innovations across the platform to streamline how organizations build, test, secure, and deploy software.

Introducing GitLab Duo Enterprise

GitLab Duo Enterprise, a new end-to-end AI add-on, combines the developer-focused AI capabilities of GitLab Duo Pro—organizational privacy controls, code suggestions, and chat—with enterprise-focused AI capabilities to help organizations proactively detect and fix security vulnerabilities, summarize issue discussions and merge requests, resolve CI/CD bottlenecks and failures, and enhance team collaboration.

A new AI impact dashboard and value stream forecasting capability will give an organization insight into its usage of AI features and their effect on software development lifecycle metrics such as cycle time and deployment frequency.

Organizations can customize GitLab Duo with context from their software projects for model personalization. Additionally, GitLab Duo Enterprise provides the option for self-hosted model deployments to support organizations that cannot connect their secure, air-gapped environments to internet-enabled services. GitLab Duo Enterprise will be generally available to Ultimate customers in the next few months.

Adding a new CI/CD catalog

GitLab also launches the general availability of a new CI/CD catalog to help organizations improve efficiency and standardize workflows with a centralized portal for customers to discover, reuse, and contribute pre-built CI/CD components. In addition to the public catalog, organizations can create a private catalog to distribute customized pipelines that automate workflows specific to their needs without compromising security.

Additional upcoming GitLab 17 capabilities include:

Native Secrets Manager to allow customers to store sensitive credentials within GitLab.

GitLab Dedicated on Google Cloud to assist organizations in meeting complex compliance requirements.

Static Application Security Testing (SAST) integrations to help improve accuracy, reduce false positives, and quickly identify and resolve application-layer risks.

Product analytics features to enable customers to understand user behavior patterns, measure product performance, and prioritize feature enhancements.

Observability capabilities to allow development and operations teams to understand the application impact of a code or configuration change through error tracking, distributed tracing, metrics, and logs.

Enterprise agile planning capabilities, including enhanced epics, custom fields in issues, Wikis, roadmaps, and objectives and key results (OKRs), to bring non-technical users into the same DevSecOps platform where engineers build, test, secure, and deploy code.

A Model Registry to enable data scientists to develop AI/ML models on the same platform where engineers build, test, secure, and deploy code.



To learn more about GitLab 17, register for the company’s launch event: https://about.gitlab.com/seventeen/

Supporting Quote:

“Successful adoption of DevOps and DevSecOps requires a complex interrelated set of changes based on people, tools, and personnel. Enterprises are therefore looking for integrated platforms that will enable them to improve and optimize their software development lifecycles at scale,” said James Governor, co-founder, RedMonk . “GitLab 17 responds to this requirement with an end-to-end platform that can be used by software developers, operators, product managers, and machine learning teams. Duo Enterprise is designed to reduce friction for the jobs to be done across all these roles and business functions using generative AI.”

"GitLab continues to revolutionize the way organizations develop, build, secure, and deploy software faster leveraging a comprehensive DevSecOps platform," said David DeSanto, chief product officer, GitLab. "GitLab 17 ushers in the future of AI-driven software innovation by removing silos across every team involved in delivering software value, automating tasks and complex workflows, and ensuring security and compliance is built-in from the beginning."

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 30 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.