Electric Vehicle Polymers Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Adoption of Advanced Plastics and Polymer Composites Provides Clear Advantage for EV Uptake

Global Electric Vehicle Polymers Market to Reach $105.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Electric Vehicle Polymers estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$105.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 38% CAGR and reach US$68.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electric Vehicle Elastomers segment is estimated at 33.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 39.2% CAGR



The Electric Vehicle Polymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 39.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.4% and 33.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31.5% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Transportation Industry in the Spotlight for its Unsustainable Increase in Carbon Footprint

Stringent Regulations Encompassing Emission Control & Phase-Out of Fossil Fuel Vehicles Prep the Auto Industry for an Electrified Future

Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Fossil Fuel Vehicles, Brings the Auto Industry into the Spotlight as a Major Area for Sustainability Action

Demand for Sustainability to Drive Sales of EVs

Adoption of Advanced Plastics and Polymer Composites Provides Clear Advantage for EV Uptake

Polymers to Electrify Vehicle Electrification Trend with Lightweighting & Better Range

Sophisticated Polymers Set Perfect Stage for Automotive Lightweighting

Polymers: Bright Future in Manufacturing Electric Vehicle

Thermal Conductive Polymer Material for EV Market Vrooms with Electric Vehicle Boom

Advantages Weigh in More with Usage of Polymers in EV and Other Vehicles

Polymer Demand Vis-a-vis EV Production

Select Innovations and Advances

"Smart' Membrane for Fast Charging of Batteries

Fewer Distribution Channels - A Key Challenge to Overcome

Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Electric Vehicles Market

Expanding Global Population

Urban Sprawl

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population

Large Base of Millennials

Rising Living Standards

Select Companies Profiled:

BASF SE

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Croda International PLC

DIC Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Covestro AG

Chi Mei Corporation

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

Addiplast SA

Akro-Plastic GmbH

Distrupol Ltd.

AlphaGary Corporation

Aearo Technologies

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 308 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $105.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 36.1% Regions Covered Global



