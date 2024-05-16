Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Report 2024: Global Analysis and Forecast 2018-2030 Featuring Delphi Technologies, Vector Informatik, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions, Continental, Snap-on

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive remote diagnostics market is expected to reach an estimated $28.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global automotive remote diagnostics market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle markets. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for connected cars, rising need for more efficient and cost-effective vehicle maintenance, and increasing complexity of modern vehicles.



The study includes a forecast for the global automotive remote diagnostics by product type, connectivity, vehicle type, and region.



Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Diagnostic Equipment

Software

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market by Connectivity [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

3G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market by Vehicle Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Insights

Diagnostic equipment will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for sophisticated diagnostic tools and equipment in order to efficiently monitor and assess the state of vehicles.

Passenger cars will remain the largest segment due to growing adoption of these systems so as to meet the need for convenience and safety features in vehicles.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid adoption of cutting-edge vehicle technologies and rising demand for premium and luxury cars equipped with advanced safety features.

List of Automotive Remote Diagnostics Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive remote diagnostics companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive remote diagnostics companies profiled in this report include:

Delphi Technologies

Vector Informatik

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions

Continental

Snap-on

Hella Gutmann Solutions

Vidiwave

OnStar

Sierra Wireless

Autologic Diagnostics

Features of the Report

Market Size Estimates: Automotive remote diagnostics market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Automotive remote diagnostics market size by product type, connectivity, vehicle type, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Automotive remote diagnostics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product types, connectivity, vehicle types, and regions for the automotive remote diagnostics market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the automotive remote diagnostics market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

