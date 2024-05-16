Baby Car Seats - A $5.4 Billion Global Market Opportunity by 2030, Dominated by Newell Brands and Dorel Juvenile

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Car Seat Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global baby car seat market is expected to reach an estimated $5.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the specialty store, hypermarket & supermarket, baby boutique store, and online retail markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness towards child safety, rising stringent regulations regarding the installation of these products, and growing number of road traffic injuries and accidents involving children.



The study includes a forecast for the global baby car seat by product, distribution channel, and region.



Baby Car Seat Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Infant

Booster

Combination

Convertible

Baby Car Seat Market by Distribution Channel [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Baby Boutique Stores

Online Retail

Others

Baby Car Seat Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Baby Car Seat Market Insights

Infant products will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it helps in restricting head mobility, thereby reducing the risk of a severe neck injury.

Hypermarket & supermarket distribution channels will remain the largest segment as it provides a large variety of products so as to attract large pool of customers.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing public and media awareness of safety issues in developing nations like China and India.

List of Baby Car Seat Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies baby car seat companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the baby car seat companies profiled in this report include:

Artsana

Kiwi Baby Howick

RECARO

Britax

Combi

Newell Brands

Diono

Dorel Juvenile

Brevi

Graco Children's Products

Features of the Report

Market Size Estimates: Baby car seat market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Baby car seat market size by product, distribution channel, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Baby car seat market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different products, distribution channels, and regions for the baby car seat market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the baby car seat market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7b6ig9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.