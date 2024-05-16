mHealth Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024, with Case Studies of Kilkari, Momconnect, Jhpiego and MPower

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mHealth Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Medical Apps, Fitness Apps), By Platform (Android, iOS), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mHealth apps market size is expected to reach USD 86.37 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2024 to 2030. The growing reach of the internet & smartphones, coupled with the increasing adoption of mobile health applications among medical practitioners & patients, contributes significantly to the market growth. An increasing awareness of lifestyle improvement & personal health and wellness drives the market. In addition, the rapid growth of remote healthcare services fuels mobile health application adoption. Moreover, physicians' increasing use of mHealth applications to enhance patient engagement and treatment outcomes is expected to boost their adoption further.







Smartphones have evolved from devices of communication & entertainment to devices that can monitor health and fitness. Mobile applications for smartphones have made life easy by making it convenient to perform daily activities. Some companies are developing chatbot services for one-time consultations or basic medical inquiries. For instance, WeChat in China offers Chatbot services for basic medical inquiries in addition to other mobile health solutions, such as booking an appointment, accessing medical records, and paying medical bills. Thus, rising importance of mobile phones and mHealth for improving health outcomes & patient care will drive market growth. The rise of mHealth technologies, adoption of various strategies by players, and technological advancements have resulted in increased funding for digital health.



In addition, physicians with experience in company operations or investments invest in digital health startups. This is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. For instance, in October 2023, in California, Cedar-Sinai launched a new mobile application that enables patients to access their experts for sick, chronic, and preventive care conveniently and promptly. This virtual healthcare service has been expanded to cater to the needs of the patient base. Furthermore, the surge in initiatives and investments supporting mHealth & digital health involves significant backing from venture capitalists, private equity firms, and healthcare organizations.



The global health-tech investment landscape witnessed a substantial boost in 2021, reaching over USD 44 billion, which represents a twofold increase compared to the previous year. This influx of capital underscores the growing importance of technological innovation in healthcare. Notably, large tech-enabled platform companies are emerging as key players, offering the potential to enhance hospital and health system efficiencies, rapidly scale operations, and modernize existing systems & delivery models. In addition, these platforms are positioned to play a pivotal role in addressing health equity concerns through a comprehensive and inclusive approach to healthcare delivery.



mHealth Apps Market Report Highlights

The medical apps segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to continuous improvements in network infrastructure and network coverage

The iOS platform segment dominated the market in 2023 due to high awareness among people regarding mHealth technologies and increased use of mHealth apps for disease management

North America was the dominant regional market in 2023, in terms of revenue share

The region's growth can be attributed to favorable government initiatives, developments in coverage networks, advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure, and a rise in healthcare expenditure

Case Study Analysis

Kilkari: a mobile health service for mothers in India

Momconnect: empowering mothers in south africa

Integrating mobile technology with existing healthcare infrastructure to enhance healthcare accessibility

Jhpiego's mwater project

A web platform for clinician & patient interaction

European firms have created digital technologies that can scale up to offer solutions for clinical settings, remote care, health insurance, and patient-centered eHealth services

SMS to promote medicines adherence in South Africa

MPOWER: Improving HIV medication adherence in Rwanda

Omada Health: Digital tools for weight loss and diabetes prevention

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $32.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $86.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. mHealth Apps Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. High penetration of smartphones

3.2.1.2. Favorable government initiatives

3.2.1.3. Growing adoption of mobile health applications

3.2.1.4. Increase in investments supporting mHealth & digital health

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Concerns related to data security

3.3. Case Study Analysis

3.4. Business Environment Analysis



Chapter 4. mHealth Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.2. Type Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global mHealth Apps Market, by Service Type, 2018 to 2030

4.4. Medical Apps

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Women's Health Apps

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2. Fitness & Nutrition Apps

4.4.2.3. Menstrual Health

4.4.2.4. Pregnancy Tracking & Postpartum Care Apps

4.4.2.5. Disease Management Apps

4.4.2.6. Menopause Apps

4.4.3. Chronic Disease Management Apps

4.4.3.2. Obesity Management Apps

4.4.3.3. Mental Health Management Apps

4.4.3.4. Diabetes Management Apps

4.4.3.5. Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring Apps

4.4.3.6. Cancer Management Apps

4.4.3.7. Other Chronic Disease Management Apps

4.4.4. Personal Health Record Apps

4.4.5. Medication Management Apps

4.4.6. Diagnostic Apps

4.4.7. Remote Monitoring Apps

4.4.8. Others (Pill Reminder, Medical Reference, Professional Networking, Healthcare Education)

4.5. Fitness Apps



Chapter 5. mHealth Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Platform, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.2. Platform Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global mHealth Apps Market by Platform Outlook, 2018 to 2030

5.4. Android

5.5. iOS

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. mHealth Apps Market: Segment Analysis, by Region, by Type, by Platform, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

6.4. SWOT Analysis





Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.4. Company Profiles

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

AirStrip Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Veradigm LLC (Allscripts Healthcare Solutions)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

AT&T

Orange

Teladoc Health, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Abbott

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahva8n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment