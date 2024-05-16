Axiomise Names Two Executives to Newly Formed Technical Advisory Board

Dr Vidya Chandran Darbari and Colin McKellar Immediately Join Technical Advisory Board as Initial Members



LONDON, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiomise, a company noted for enabling formal verification adoption, today announced the formation of its Technical Advisory Board and its first two members, Dr. Vidya Chandran Darbari and Colin McKellar.

Dr. Darbari is an Axiomise co-founder and company director as well as Senior Lecturer in Structural Biology at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL). McKellar, formerly Vice President of Imagination Technologies, is currently Senior Director of Hardware at X-Silicon Inc.

“Vidya and Colin have long served as my unofficial advisers and confidants as I built Axiomise from the ground up,” remarks Dr. Ashish Darbari, founder and CEO of Axiomise. “Formalizing our relationships with Vidya and Colin will further strengthen the company and the expertise of our formal verification experts.”

“I have had the pleasure of watching Axiomise grow from early startup to a formidable verification provider and I couldn’t be prouder,” states Dr. Darbari. “I look forward to adding my voice as a member of the Technical Advisory Board.”

“My relationship with Ashish goes back to the early days of Imagination,” notes McKellar. “I watched with amazement and respect as he implemented a rigorous formal verification flow that caught bugs that would have forced costly respins and threats to the company’s good name and reputation.”

About Dr. Vidya Chandran Darbari

Dr Vidya Chandran Darbari, an Axiomise co-founder and company director, has a multi-disciplinary record combining medicine, life sciences, mathematics and technology. A leader and key contributor who leads from the front, Dr. Darbari helped steer Axiomise from its early stages to establishing it as a global leader in formal verification consulting and services, training and RISC-V solutions. She is a senior lecturer at the Queen Mary University of London with several impactful publications in high-end journals including Nature and Science. Dr Darbari received her Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from Seth G.S. Medical College (KEM Hospital) in Mumbai, India, before completing her Master of Technology (MTech) degree from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Dr. Darbari obtained her Doctorate degree from the University of Cambridge. She has been recognized for her innovative research through Biochemical Society Early Career Award, British Crystallographic Society Early Career prize and recently a Research Excellence Award by the Science and Engineering Faculty at QMUL.

About Colin McKellar

Colin McKellar brings the customer experience to the Axiomise team having been a key player in driving customer engagements in his previous roles with Apple, Intel, TI, SiFive and SEGA among others. He started his career in electronics 30 years ago in Sony Broadcast and Professional working on HD video encode and decode. Most of his career was spent working at Imagination Technologies as a key contributor to the graphics IP roadmap and was instrumental in bringing in and maturing a world-class verification infrastructure including simulation, formal verification and large FPGA, emulation and silicon farms. McKellar joined X-Silicon in 2023 with the responsibility to drive product and execution for bringing graphics and AI acceleration to the RISC-V ecosystem. He has a wealth of design and verification experience across GPU, CPU, AI and SoC chips successfully managing large multinational teams of more than 200 engineers.

About Axiomise

Axiomise is accelerating formal verification adoption through its unique combination of training, consulting, services and specialized verification solutions for RISC-V. Axiomise was founded by Dr. Ashish Darbari, FBCS, FIETE, DPhil (Oxford), who has been a formal verification practitioner for more than two decades with 60 patents in formal verification and over 70 publications.

