Trinity Biotech Announces Strategic Collaboration with Medical Artificial Intelligence Company PulseAI

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB) a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on human diagnostics and diabetes management solutions, including wearable biosensors, today announced a strategic collaboration with medical artificial intelligence (“AI”) company PulseAI to enhance the Company’s recently acquired continuous glucose monitor (CGM) biosensor technology.

Under this collaboration, Trinity Biotech will provide a pool of unique multi-parameter CGM datasets from Trinity Biotech’s existing biosensor database to PulseAI. This data will be used to support the design and implementation of Trinity Biotech’s AI-driven health & wellness analytics platform. This platform will be a key component of Trinity Biotech’s CGM solution, further differentiating the affordable, needle-free and reusable diabetes management solution that Trinity plans to launch across global markets.

PulseAI are experts in evidence-based medical AI and have extensive experience in scaling AI algorithm training using medical sensor datasets. PulseAI have worked in association with Mayo Clinic to train their machine learning algorithms using large-scale datasets captured across millions of patients.

Trinity Biotech Chief Technology Officer, Dr Gary Keating, stated, “This collaboration will deliver important insights as we develop our AI driven analytical platform. This project will harness the potential of using additional personalised data from in, on and around the body to enhance the utility of continuous glucose measurements, improving the user experience, increasing satisfaction, and providing superior metabolic insights.”

PulseAI Chief Executive Officer, Alan Kennedy, stated: “We’re delighted to partner with Trinity Biotech on this project which should result in the development of powerful data analytics, and lay the groundwork for future innovation and exploration in the context of glucose monitoring and broader health analytics.”

Forward-Looking Statements

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech is a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on human diagnostics and diabetes management solutions, including wearable biosensors. The Company develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market and has recently entered the wearable biosensor industry, with the acquisition of the biosensor assets of Waveform Technologies Inc. and intends to develop a range of biosensor devices and related services, starting with a continuous glucose monitoring product. The products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States, Germany, France and the U.K. and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide. For further information, please see the Company's website: www.trinitybiotech.com .

About PulseAI

PulseAI is a medical technology company based in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The company builds AI-enabled software products designed to improve the accuracy, efficiency and scalability of Cardiac Diagnostics. Developed on a growing proprietary database of more 6 million ECGs recorded from 2 million patients, PulseAI has created a cloud-based platform allowing for easy device integration and scalable deployment of deep learning AI-ECG algorithms.

