DJI Zenmuse H30 Series: The Latest Addition to Drone Nerds' Suite of Enterprise Solutions

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representing a significant advancement in aerial imaging technology, the DJI Zenmuse H30 Series is poised to revolutionize various industries with its unparalleled vision capabilities, day or night. Equipped with a suite of advanced sensors, the Zenmuse H30 Series is engineered to transcend the limitations of traditional aerial imaging.

Designed to thrive in all-weather conditions, this series boasts multi-sensor capabilities that redefine possibilities in the drone technology space. "The versatility and performance of the DJI Zenmuse H30 Series make it a game-changer for enterprise applications. We're proud to add it to our enterprise lineup," states Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds.

Key Capabilities and Integration

At the heart of the Zenmuse H30 Series are five integrated modules, each optimized for specific tasks:

Wide-Angle Camera: Featuring a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with an impressive 48MP effective pixel count, the wide-angle camera delivers crisp and detailed images even in challenging lighting conditions.

Superior Zoom Camera: With a 1/1.8-inch CMOS sensor and 40MP effective pixel count, the zoom camera provides unparalleled clarity and precision, offering up to 34x optical zoom and 400x digital zoom capabilities.

Powerful Infrared Thermal Camera (H30T only): Boasting a resolution of 1280x1024, the infrared thermal camera enables precise temperature measurements and detection, with an expanded temperature measurement range from -20°C to 1600°C (-4°F to 2912°F).

Laser Rangefinder (LRF): Offering a measurement range of 3-3000m (~9842 ft), the laser rangefinder provides accurate distance measurements, enhancing situational awareness and mission efficiency.

NIR Auxiliary Light: Supporting night operations, the NIR auxiliary light ensures optimal visibility in low-light conditions, further augmenting the Zenmuse H30 Series' capabilities.

Zenmuse H30 vs. H20 Series: Elevating Performance

Compared to its predecessor, the Zenmuse H20 Series, the H30 Series introduces several enhancements that elevate its performance to unprecedented levels, including:

Superior Visible Light Capability: With up to 34x optical zoom and 400x digital zoom, the H30 Series offers enhanced clarity and detail, enabling drone pilots to capture intricate details from afar.

Enhanced Thermal Imaging: The H30T model features a significant improvement in thermal imaging capabilities, with a resolution boost from 640×512 to 1280x1024, and an extended temperature measurement range, opening up new possibilities for thermal inspections and analysis.

Night Scene Mode: The H30 Series introduces enhanced night scene modes with adjustable settings at 25fps, 15fps, and 5fps, coupled with support for NIR auxiliary light illumination, ensuring optimal performance in low-light environments.

Laser Rangefinder: The laser rangefinder of the Zenmuse H30 Series extends the detection range up to 3000m (~9842ft), providing users with enhanced situational awareness and precise distance measurements.

Compatible with the DJI Matrice 350 and Matrice 300 (only with DJI RC Plus), the H30 Series is set to revolutionize countless applications across public safety, energy inspection, water conservation, forestry, and beyond.

###

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.



For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com .

