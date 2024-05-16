Armada Sunset Holdings Ranks #11 on Transport Topics’ 2024 Top 100 Logistics Companies List

PITTSBURGH, Pa. and ST. LOUIS, Mo., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Sunset Holdings announces it has been ranked #11 on Transport Topics' 2024 Top 100 Logistics Companies List. Armada Sunset Holdings comprises Armada Supply Chain Solutions (Armada), a renowned food and restaurant lead logistics provider, and Sunset Transportation (Sunset), a leading third-party logistics (3PL) and customized global supply chain resource provider. Armada Sunset Holdings also ranked #52 on the Top Freight Brokerage Firms List.



The list ranks North America's 100 leading logistics companies on the basis of annual gross revenue generated by their logistics operations, including freight brokerage, freight forwarding, warehousing, and distribution.

Armada works as an extension of their clients’ supply chain organizations by delivering innovative, data-driven solutions. “We provide a comprehensive range of in-house expertise and services, from supply chain planning, warehouse and transportation solutions to global logistics and profitable response orchestration (PRO),” said Joe Dominijanni, CEO, Armada. In 2023, Armada expanded these capabilities with the acquisition of ATEC Systems, Ltd, a leading provider of inventory management, procurement, and distribution services throughout the western hemisphere.

"This recognition reaffirms our position as a supply chain leader and serves as a testament to our growing company and relationships with our stakeholders," said John Burke, Executive Chairman, Armada Sunset Holdings. "We are proud of the continued dedication of our teams to meet the needs of our customers in a dynamic marketplace environment."

As a 3PL with global reach, Sunset is constantly seeking ways to nurture shipper-carrier relationships. With a focus on high-touch service and excellent customer experiences, Sunset remains committed to driving positive change and delivering innovation, technology, and value-added solutions to its customers.

“Improving our ranking on the Transport Topics Top 100 list is evidence of the intentional, high-touch work culture our team provides for our customers daily,” said Lindsey Graves, CEO, Sunset. “We are honored that we can celebrate the company’s commitment to providing our customers with the best logistics solutions in this way.”

ABOUT ARMADA SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS

Armada Supply Chain Solutions creates innovative, data-driven, fully integrated supply chain solutions that improve business performance for our clients, enabling them to best serve their customers. We deliver supply chain solutions with extraordinary Service, powered by Technology, driven by Analytics, operating at Scale. We are revolutionizing the way supply chains are managed by creating resilient and agile networks to manage the challenges of today’s market. Armada believes there’s a better way – a better way rooted in transparency, advocacy, and ingenuity. To learn more, visit www.Armada.net .

ABOUT SUNSET TRANSPORTATION

Sunset Transportation is a leading 3PL with family roots, global reach, and best-in-class customer service. Our culture allows customers to feel like family while offering a wide variety of transportation and logistics services, advanced TMS solutions, reporting, and shipment reliability. Sunset has eight (8) branch offices in the U.S. and Mexico. To learn more, visit www.SunsetTrans.com .

