Indonesia Plastic Industry Research Report 2024-2033: Development Environment, Supply and Demand Dynamics, Import and Export Conditions, Competition Analysis, Outlook

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Plastic Industry Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indonesian plastic and plastic products industry is gradually recovering. In 2022, Indonesia's imports of plastics and their products increased by 17.9% year-over-year, reaching US$11.2 billion, making it the 19th largest importer of plastics and their products globally. According to analysis, plastics and their products are the fifth largest import category for Indonesia. Indonesia's imports of plastics and their products mainly come from China (US$ 3.45 billion), Singapore (US$ 1.26 billion), Thailand (US$ 1.24 billion), South Korea (US$ 1 billion), and Malaysia (US $960 million).





In terms of exports, Indonesia's exports of plastic raw materials and products have been trending upwards. In 2022, exports of plastics and their products amounted to US$ 3.13 billion, making Indonesia the 39th largest exporter of plastics and their products globally, a year-over-year increase of 20.4%. According to analysis, Japan, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the United States are the top five export destinations for Indonesian plastic raw materials and products.



Plastics and plastic products in Indonesia are used extensively across various industries including packaging, construction, electronics, and automotive manufacturing. Driven by Indonesia's continued economic development and population growth, the domestic consumer market is expected to continue expanding in the medium to long term. Moreover, as the penetration of e-commerce accelerates in Indonesia, the demand for plastic packaging is expected to remain strong. Additionally, growing demand from end-user industries such as electrical and electronics and the construction sector is expected to drive growth in the Indonesian plastic market.



To control environmental issues caused by disposable plastic products, the Indonesian government has issued a policy to phase out the use of various single-use plastic products by the end of 2029, including polystyrene foam used in food packaging, disposable plastic cutlery, plastic straws, plastic shopping bags, multi-layer packaging films, and small plastic packaging bags.



Despite the Indonesian government's stringent environmental policies, which impose certain restrictions on the use of plastics, the long-term growth potential for the Indonesian plastic industry remains significant. The industry is expected to grow significantly through investments from both FDI and domestic companies, focusing on the development and production of environmentally friendly plastic products to mitigate policy impacts on the Indonesian plastic industry.



The predicts predicts that there are substantial investment opportunities for foreign investors in the Indonesian plastic industry. Imports of plastics and their products are expected to continue growing in the coming years, with imports projected to reach US$ 16.08 billion by 2033, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2024 to 2033.



Topics covered:

Overview of the Indonesian Plastic Industry

Economic and Policy Environment of the Indonesian Plastic Industry

How Foreign Investment Enters the Indonesian Plastic Industry

Market Size of the Indonesian Plastic Industry from 2024 to 2033

Analysis of Major Plastic Industry Manufacturers in Indonesia

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities for the Indonesian Plastic Industry

Main Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for the Indonesian Plastic Industry during the 2024-2033 Forecast Period

Who are the key players in the Indonesian plastic industry market, and what are their competitive advantages?

Expected revenue for the Indonesian Plastic Industry Market during the 2024-2033 forecast period

What strategies have major players adopted to increase their market share in the industry?

Which segment of the Indonesian plastic industry market is expected to dominate by 2032?

Major adverse factors facing the Indonesian plastic industry

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $16.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5%





Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Indonesia

1.1. Geography

1.2. Population Structure

1.3. Economic Overview

1.4. Minimum Wage Standards (2015-2024)

1.5. Impact of COVID-19 on the Plastic Industry



2 Development Environment of the Indonesian Plastic Industry

2.1. Historical Development

2.2. Types of Plastics Available

2.3. Policy Framework



3 Supply and Demand Dynamics in the Indonesian Plastic Industry

3.1. Supply Analysis

3.1.1. Production Capacity

3.1.2. Production Volume

3.2. Demand Analysis

3.2.1. Volume of Demand

3.2.2. Market Size



4 Import and Export Conditions of Indonesian Plastic Industry

4.1. Import Overview

4.1.1. Import Volume and Value

4.1.2. Primary Sources of Imports

4.2. Export Overview

4.2.1. Export Volume and Value

4.2.2. Key Export Destinations



5 Market Competition Analysis

5.1. Entry Barriers of Indonesian Plastic Industry

5.1.1. Brand Recognition

5.1.2. Quality Standards

5.1.3. Capital Investment

5.2. Competitive Landscape

5.2.1. Supplier Bargaining Power

5.2.2. Consumer Bargaining Power

5.2.3. Industry Competition

5.2.4. New Entrants

5.2.5. Substitutes



6 Analysis of Major Plastic Brands in Indonesia

6.1. Asahimas Chemical Company

6.2. BASF SE

6.3. Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad

6.4. PT INNAN

6.5. PT Pertamina (Persero)

6.6. PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk

6.7. PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical

6.8. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

6.9. PT Standard Toyo Polymer (Tosoh Corporation)

6.10. Sulfindo Adiusaha

Each entry includes development history, main products, and operational model



7 2024-2033 Outlook for the Indonesian Plastic Industry

7.1. Development Factors

7.1.1. Growth Drivers and Opportunities

7.1.2. Challenges and Threats

7.2. Supply Forecast

7.3. Demand Forecast

7.4. Import and Export Projections



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dok211

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment