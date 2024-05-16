Viral Inactivation Market, 2034

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Viral Inactivation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global viral inactivation market accounted for USD 0.641 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 2.33 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 12.46% during the forecast period 2024-2034

Global pandemics and public health emergencies, strict regulatory requirements, technological advancements, rising adoption of single-use systems, and rising incidence of viral infections will propel market expansion.



Viral clearance processes are now more effective, efficient, and scalable thanks to ongoing developments in viral inactivation technologies, including the creation of new chemical agents, cutting-edge filtration techniques, and sophisticated irradiation methods. Through the provision of safer, more affordable, and more dependable viral inactivation solutions to biopharmaceutical manufacturers, these technological advancements propel market expansion.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of established biopharmaceutical companies, robust healthcare infrastructure, and stringent regulatory standards promoting the adoption of advanced viral inactivation technologies. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical sector, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and growing emphasis on research and development activities in emerging economies.



By the method, the solvent/detergent inactivation segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global viral inactivation market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for plasma-derived products and blood safety measures, stringent regulatory requirements, and proven efficacy in viral clearance.

By product, the kits and reagents segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global viral inactivation market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for ready-to-use solutions, expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing activities, and the convenience offered by pre-packaged viral inactivation kits and reagents.

By application, the vaccines and therapeutics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global viral inactivation market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for safe and effective vaccines, expanding therapeutic development pipelines, and stringent regulatory requirements for viral safety in biopharmaceutical products.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global viral inactivation market in 2023 owing to the expanding biopharmaceutical pipelines, stringent regulatory compliance requirements, and increasing outsourcing of viral clearance processes by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Method, Product, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

Companies Featured

Merck KGaA

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Sartorius AG

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Texcell Inc.

Clean Cells

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Cerus Corporation

Lonza Group AG

MacoPharma SA

ViruSure GmbH

SGS SA

WuXi AppTec

BioReliance Corporation.

Viral Inactivation Market Analysis & Forecast by Method 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Solvent Detergent Method

pH Adjustment Method

Pasteurization

Others

Viral Inactivation Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Viral Inactivation Systems and Accessories

Kits and Reagents

Others

Viral Inactivation Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Vaccines and Therapeutics

Blood & Blood Products

Cellular & Gene Therapy Products

Others

Viral Inactivation Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organisations

Others

Viral Inactivation Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

