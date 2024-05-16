Viral Inactivation Market, 2034

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Viral Inactivation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global viral inactivation market accounted for USD 0.641 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 2.33 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 12.46% during the forecast period 2024-2034
Global pandemics and public health emergencies, strict regulatory requirements, technological advancements, rising adoption of single-use systems, and rising incidence of viral infections will propel market expansion.
Viral clearance processes are now more effective, efficient, and scalable thanks to ongoing developments in viral inactivation technologies, including the creation of new chemical agents, cutting-edge filtration techniques, and sophisticated irradiation methods. Through the provision of safer, more affordable, and more dependable viral inactivation solutions to biopharmaceutical manufacturers, these technological advancements propel market expansion.
North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of established biopharmaceutical companies, robust healthcare infrastructure, and stringent regulatory standards promoting the adoption of advanced viral inactivation technologies. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical sector, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and growing emphasis on research and development activities in emerging economies.
By the method, the solvent/detergent inactivation segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global viral inactivation market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for plasma-derived products and blood safety measures, stringent regulatory requirements, and proven efficacy in viral clearance.
By product, the kits and reagents segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global viral inactivation market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for ready-to-use solutions, expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing activities, and the convenience offered by pre-packaged viral inactivation kits and reagents.
By application, the vaccines and therapeutics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global viral inactivation market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for safe and effective vaccines, expanding therapeutic development pipelines, and stringent regulatory requirements for viral safety in biopharmaceutical products.
By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global viral inactivation market in 2023 owing to the expanding biopharmaceutical pipelines, stringent regulatory compliance requirements, and increasing outsourcing of viral clearance processes by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.
Report Scope:
- Base Year: 2023
- Forecast Period: 2024-2034
- Study Coverage
- Market Forecast by Method, Product, Application, and End-User
- Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)
- MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)
- Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players
Companies Featured
- Merck KGaA
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Sartorius AG
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Danaher Corporation
- Texcell Inc.
- Clean Cells
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- Cerus Corporation
- Lonza Group AG
- MacoPharma SA
- ViruSure GmbH
- SGS SA
- WuXi AppTec
- BioReliance Corporation.
Viral Inactivation Market Analysis & Forecast by Method 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Solvent Detergent Method
- pH Adjustment Method
- Pasteurization
- Others
Viral Inactivation Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Viral Inactivation Systems and Accessories
- Kits and Reagents
- Others
Viral Inactivation Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Vaccines and Therapeutics
- Blood & Blood Products
- Cellular & Gene Therapy Products
- Others
Viral Inactivation Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organisations
- Others
Viral Inactivation Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9wfx8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.