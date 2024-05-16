4th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference Scheduled for May 23-24 in Boston, MA

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via PsychedelicNewsWire (“PNW”) — Following three impactful conferences, Arrowhead Sci-Tech Conferences and Events (“Arrowhead”) is pleased to announce the 4 th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference (“the event”), the flagship event for research and therapeutics development in the psychedelics space, will be held May 23-24, 2024. The event will be hosted in the historic downtown center at the iconic Revere Hotel Boston Common, 200 Stuart Street, Boston, MA 02116.



The two-day event attracts the world’s leading researchers and thought leaders in academia, industry, the non-profit sector, and government that aim to bridge gaps in the R&D sphere related to therapeutic psychedelics. The conference has focus on research and development of psychedelics for various health conditions with considerable unmet need including inflammatory/autoimmune disorders, brain injury, pain, PTSD, anxiety, ADHD, headaches, depression, and opioid use disorder. This distinctive event is curated to optimize business efficacy and impart invaluable practical guidance for collaborative partnerships among disparate disciplines with common objectives.

An elite roster of speakers will share insights and wide-ranging perspectives on a variety of core themes including Clinical Trial Design, Intellectual Property, Regulatory Guidance, Psychedelic Drug Delivery, Commercialization, Legal Issues, Emerging Preclinical Science, and New Clinical Data among other topics.

Nearly 40 industry thought leaders will engage and interact with attendees in a variety of formats including in-depth presentations and lively panel discussions. Featured speakers include Deborah Mash, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of DemeRx and Professor Emerita at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine; Charles Nichols, Ph.D., Professor, LSU Health Sciences Center; Bernard Lerer, MD, Professor of Psychiatry, Hebrew University; and Alan Kozikowski, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, PurMinds Neuropharma.

Peter Hendricks, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of Alabama Birmingham will chair the conference and also deliver opening remarks on both Day 1 and Day 2.

Panel discussions will explore topics of crucial significance including “Optimizing Psychedelic Trials: Therapy, Monitoring and Artificial Intelligence”, “Navigating Legal Challenges in Research: Best Practices Under the Federal Analogue Act”, “Can Psychedelics be an Effective Treatment for Pain”, “Psychedelics to Cognitive Assessments: Bringing Precision Medicine to Mental Health Care”, “Reimagining the Framework for Psychedelic Research and Access: Progress and Barriers”, and “Where is the Science of Psychedelics Taking Us? New Directions and Detours”.

Attendees have the unique opportunity to delve into developments at the cutting-edge of psychedelic therapeutics while select researchers present their studies during highly innovative scientific poster sessions.

The agenda also includes an abundance of networking opportunities as well as continental breakfast and luncheons on both days and periodic refreshment breaks.

At the close of Day 1, speakers and attendees are invited to attend the evening reception where they can mingle with industry peers in a relaxed atmosphere to form and cement lasting professional relationships.

To book your tickets, visit https://psychedelics-conference.com/pricing

To submit a scientific poster for consideration, visit https://psychedelics-conference.com/scientific-poster-session

For more information on the event, click https://psychedelics-conference.com/

About Arrowhead Sci-Tech Conferences & Events

Arrowhead SciTech Conferences & Events is more than a life sciences event company. Our focus is on bringing the developments and discoveries in life sciences research together to help further progress.

We utilize our years of experience to provide attendees with thoughtfully curated speakers for life sciences conferences that highlight new research, industry trends, case studies, emerging discoveries and the future focus of the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. Our conferences cover: clinical development and cutting-edge research, regulatory issues and market dynamics, therapeutics, drug discovery and positioning, and emerging technologies for both clinicians and pharmaceutical professionals.

At Arrowhead, we strive to provide a platform of excellence for attendees. To execute this, we consult with dedicated advisory boards, comprised of industry insiders to ensure that the topics and speakers we feature are highly relevant and valuable. Our conference speakers come from clinical, business and academic environments to provide well-rounded insights and perspectives on developments within the Life Sciences industry.

Arrowhead's conferences offer more than presentations; we offer an experience that encompasses learning, networking and professional growth. We focus on bringing life sciences industry professionals together to help move research forward.

Arrowhead sponsorship and exhibitor levels are designed to give your organization the highest level of exposure and opportunity to market products and branding in an environment that is targeted toward facilitating professional networking. We can also build tailor-made packages that will meet your organization's marketing budget and goals. Arrowhead sponsorships are proven to help grow businesses through direct and targeted exposure to industry leaders and decision makers. To gain critical industry exposure via our sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities, please contact us.

