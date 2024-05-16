ShibArmy Convenes in Toronto: Claim Your Free Ticket as Shib Announces Title Sponsorship for Blockchain Futurist Conference, ETHToronto, and ETHWomen

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Shiba Inu announces its 2nd year as a Title Sponsor for Canada’s Largest Web3 Events, Blockchain Futurist Conference , ETHToronto and ETHWomen , slated for August 13-14, 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

As a returning top sponsor, Shiba Inu will be highlighted with a dedicated space to showcase its diverse array of projects, including Shibarium, SNS, K9 Finance DAO, Shibacals, Shibverse, and more. These projects are at the forefront of innovation on the Shibarium blockchain, the project's layer 2 solution.

The primary objective of Shiba Inu's presence is to bolster its global community, and foster developer adoption on the Shibarium Network. By partnering with emerging projects, and amplifying the utility of the Shibarium chain, Shiba Inu aims to solidify its position as a top leader in the Web3 space.

Last year’s Futurist Conference and ETHToronto was the first-ever event sponsorship Shiba Inu took part in. Here they saw a tremendous response from the Web3 community as they announced Shibarium and brought their SHIB Army together.

Attendees can also expect to hear from Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of the Shiba Inu team, virtually at the conference.

The project is extending free tickets to all those in the ShibArmy ecosystem, including Shib projects, media, KOLs, community groups, moderators, and enthusiasts, to convene in Toronto. This gathering will serve as a platform to collaborate for the future, further propel the Shiba Inu ecosystem forward, and announce many more surprises that are in store. To reserve a Shib Army ticket go to www.futuristconference.com/shibarmy and apply to claim your free ticket.

