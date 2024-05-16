Global Macrocell Baseband Unit (DU/BBU) Vendor Market Share Analysis Report 2024: Distributed Unit, Digital Baseband Unit Share for 2022-2023 Shipments by DU/BBU Vendor and Region

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Macrocell Baseband Unit (DU/BBU) Vendor Market Share Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global distributed unit (DU)/digital baseband unit (BBU) market. The report covers the global market share for 2022-2023 shipments by DU/BBU vendor.

The following DU/BBU vendors are analyzed:

CICT Mobile

Ericsson

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies

Mavenir Systems, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Networks

Rakuten Symphony

Samsung Networks

Tejas Networks

Viettel High-Tech Industries Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Features

2022-2023 Shipments by Vendor

2022-2023 Shipments by Region

Key Topics Covered:

2023 MARKET SHARE

Huawei Technologies, still the one to beat!

Geographical Analysis - It is all about China (Still Again)

Open RAN/vRAN Market Analysis

North America Region

Latin America Region

Europe Region

Africa Region

The Middle East Region

Rest of Asia Pacific Region

India Region

China Region

DU/BBU VENDOR ANALYSIS

CICT Mobile Communications Equipment Co, Ltd (China Information and Communication Technology Group)

Ericsson

Fujitsu Ltd

Huawei Technologies

Mavenir Systems, Inc

NEC Corporation

Nokia Networks

Rakuten Symphony

Samsung Networks

Tejas Networks

Viettel High-Tech Industries Corporation

ZTE Corporation

