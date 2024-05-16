Global Macrocell Baseband Unit (DU/BBU) Vendor Market Share Analysis Report 2024: Distributed Unit, Digital Baseband Unit Share for 2022-2023 Shipments by DU/BBU Vendor and Region

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Macrocell Baseband Unit (DU/BBU) Vendor Market Share Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global distributed unit (DU)/digital baseband unit (BBU) market. The report covers the global market share for 2022-2023 shipments by DU/BBU vendor.
The following DU/BBU vendors are analyzed:
- CICT Mobile
- Ericsson
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies
- Mavenir Systems, Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Nokia Networks
- Rakuten Symphony
- Samsung Networks
- Tejas Networks
- Viettel High-Tech Industries Corporation
- ZTE Corporation
Features
- 2022-2023 Shipments by Vendor
- 2022-2023 Shipments by Region
Key Topics Covered:
2023 MARKET SHARE
- Huawei Technologies, still the one to beat!
- Geographical Analysis - It is all about China (Still Again)
- Open RAN/vRAN Market Analysis
- North America Region
- Latin America Region
- Europe Region
- Africa Region
- The Middle East Region
- Rest of Asia Pacific Region
- India Region
- China Region
DU/BBU VENDOR ANALYSIS
- CICT Mobile Communications Equipment Co, Ltd (China Information and Communication Technology Group)
- Ericsson
- Fujitsu Ltd
- Huawei Technologies
- Mavenir Systems, Inc
- NEC Corporation
- Nokia Networks
- Rakuten Symphony
- Samsung Networks
- Tejas Networks
- Viettel High-Tech Industries Corporation
- ZTE Corporation
