Increasing Demand for Convenient Energy-Boosting Solutions Among Busy Lifestyles Propels the Growth of the Energy Drinks Market Globally; says TNR, The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy drinks are beverages containing stimulant compounds like caffeine, taurine, and vitamins, designed to boost energy and alertness. They drive the market by catering to consumers' need for quick energy boosts, particularly during busy schedules, workouts, or late-night activities. Their convenient packaging and portable nature make them popular among on-the-go consumers. Additionally, aggressive marketing strategies, innovative flavors, and endorsements from athletes and celebrities further enhance their appeal. Despite concerns over health effects, the market continues to grow due to increasing consumer awareness of performance enhancement, coupled with the demand for functional beverages that offer both refreshment and stimulation.

Global Energy Drinks Market Growth Drivers



Increasing Consumer Demand for Quick Energy: As lifestyles become more fast-paced and demanding, individuals seek convenient solutions to combat fatigue and maintain alertness. Energy drinks offer a portable and accessible option for consumers to quickly replenish energy levels, whether during work, exercise, or social activities. This heightened demand prompts manufacturers to introduce new flavors, formulations, and packaging designs to cater to diverse preferences, thereby fueling market growth as they capitalize on the evolving needs of consumers seeking immediate energy boosts.

Rising Health Consciousness Prompts: As individuals become more aware of the potential health impacts of high sugar and artificial ingredients, they seek alternatives that align with their wellness goals. This trend encourages energy drink manufacturers to develop low-sugar, sugar-free, organic, and natural ingredient formulations to meet consumer preferences. By offering healthier options, companies can attract health-conscious consumers, expand their customer base, and differentiate themselves in the competitive market landscape. Thus, rising health consciousness serves as a catalyst for innovation and market growth in the energy drinks sector.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Energy Drinks Market

The COVID-19 pandemic exerted a mixed impact on the energy drinks market. Initially, lockdowns and restrictions dampened sales as consumers stayed indoors, reducing demand for on-the-go energy beverages. However, as restrictions eased, there was a surge in demand for energy drinks as people sought ways to combat pandemic-induced fatigue while working from home. Nevertheless, supply chain disruptions and manufacturing challenges impeded production and distribution, affecting market growth. Economic uncertainties and reduced disposable incomes in some regions also influenced consumer spending habits, leading to fluctuations in sales. Overall, the pandemic highlighted both resilience and challenges within the energy drinks market, emphasizing the importance of adaptability and innovation in response to evolving consumer behaviors and market dynamics.

Key Findings: Global Energy Drinks Market

By nature, the natural segment registered for the major share of revenue in the energy drinks market in 2023.

By product type, non-alcoholic energy drinks accounted for the highest market share in energy drinks market in 2023.

By packaging, cans dominated the energy drinks market and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast timeline.

By flavour type, flavoured segment accounted for the major share in 2023.

By distribution channel, the offline segment registered for the major share of revenue in the energy drinks market in 2023.

By region, North America region dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2023.

Competitor Insights: The key companies profiled in the energy drinks market are mentioned below:

Asia Brewery Incorporated

Carlsberg A/S

Coca-Cola Co.

Dali foods group

Kabisa B.V.

Kraft Foods Inc.

LT Group Inc.

Monster Beverage Corp.

NEALKO ORAVAN, spol s.r.o

Nestlé S.A.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Shenzhen Eastroc Beverage Co. Ltd.

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The Gatorade Company, Inc.

Other Industry Participants

Global Energy Drinks Market



The global energy drinks market has been segmented by nature, product type, packaging, flavour type, distribution channel, which are further classified into regions and its respective countries:

Global Energy Drinks Market Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)

Natural

Organic

Global Energy Drinks Market Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)



Alcoholic

Non Alcoholic

Global Energy Drinks Market Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)



Cans

Bottles

Pouches

Others

Global Energy Drinks Market Flavour Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)



Flavoured

Unflavoured

Global Energy Drinks Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)



Online

Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others



Global Energy Drinks Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

