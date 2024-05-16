Global Smart Building Market Poised to Surpass USD 165 Billion by 2029, Fueled by Technological Advancements and Sustainability Imperatives

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Building Market Outlook, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Building Market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth, with projections indicating a surge from USD 91.19 Billion in 2023 to USD 165 Billion by 2029. This market evolution is being propelled by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.80% from 2024 to 2029. Smart Buildings, characterized by their utilization of automated processes and advanced technologies for operations management, are becoming increasingly essential for achieving efficiency, comfort, and sustainability in the built environment.







The escalating demand for Smart Buildings is attributed to several key factors, including technological advancements, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics. These innovations enable real-time monitoring and optimization critical to energy usage, occupant comfort, and security, thereby fostering an environment ripe for market growth. Additionally, the impetus toward sustainability has spurred further interest in smart building technologies as entities worldwide strive to meet environmental goals and mitigate the impacts of climate change.



Challenges and Trends in Smart Building Adoption



Despite the market's promising outlook, challenges including interoperability, integration, data privacy, and security remain obstacles to widespread adoption. Smart Buildings are complex ecosystems, demanding enhanced data protection measures and standardized protocols to ensure seamless functionality and user privacy. Trends such as edge computing and AI offer innovative approaches to data processing and analytics, central to optimizing building operations. Digital twin technology is also gaining momentum, providing stakeholders with virtual replicas of physical buildings, thus enabling predictive simulations and data-driven decisions.



Segments Leading Market Evolution



Among market segments, safety and security management solutions are in the spotlight, as they address the wide spectrum of risks present in modern smart buildings, ranging from cyber threats to physical hazards. Implementation services are also viewed as vital, given the need for expert guidance in the deployment of increasingly complex smart building infrastructures. Energy management solutions are rapidly growing, with credit given to global green initiatives and strict regulation of energy consumption. Commercial applications are noted to be dominating the smart building market, with stakeholders prioritizing intelligent building technologies to streamline operations and reduce overhead costs.



Regional Insights and Corporate Movements



North America is positioned as a leading region in the Smart Buildings Market, bolstered by a robust technological infrastructure and conducive regulatory landscape. Prominent companies in the region are turning towards intelligent building solutions to boost operational efficiency and foster workplace innovation

The market is witnessing strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and a focus on research and development from key players intent on solidifying their market presence and enhancing their product portfolios. These collaborations align with the market's evolution, ensuring that consumer demand is met with the most advanced and secure smart building solutions available.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $91.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $165 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/igl7pm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment