Water Recycle and Reuse Market Report and Competitive Analysis to 2030, Featuring Veolia, SUEZ WTS, Evoqua, Fluence, Kubota, Alfa Laval and Melbourne Water

The future of the global water recycle and reuse market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, commercial, and residential markets. The global water recycle and reuse market is expected to reach an estimated $27.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are dwindling water resources and growing government initiatives for the conservation & recycling of water.

Filtration is forecast to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its widespread usage to remove impurities and contaminants from wastewater. APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and urbanization as well as presence of key players in the region.



Water Recycle and Reuse by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global water recycle and reuse by equipment, end use, and region.



Water Recycle and Reuse Market by Equipment:

Filtration

Machinery

Tanks

Pipes & Drains

Others

Water Recycle and Reuse Market by End Use:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Water Recycle and Reuse Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Water Recycle and Reuse Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies water recycle and reuse companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the water recycle and reuse companies profiled in this report include:

Veolia Water Technologies

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Evoqua Water Technologies

Fluence

Dow Chemical

Hitachi

Kubota

Siemens Energy

Alfa Laval

Melbourne Water

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Water recycle and reuse market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Water recycle and reuse market size by equipment, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Water recycle and reuse market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different equipments, end uses, and regions for the water recycle and reuse market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the water recycle and reuse market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the water recycle and reuse market by equipment (filtration, machinery, tanks, pipes & drains, and others), end use (industrial, commercial, and residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

