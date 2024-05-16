Gulf Corporation Council Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Market 2024: Robust Growth Anticipated in GCC HVAC Market Amid Construction Upsurge and Move Towards Eco-Friendly Solutions

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC HVAC Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market is well-poised for growth due to the construction boom across GCC countries. The report analyses factors, such as emphasis of governments to diversify from being an oil dependent economy and rising budget allocations for construction and real-estate projects, that act as primary growth drivers. Moreover, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into the region, and the need for sustainable and energy efficient systems further act as tailwinds for the GCC HVAC market.

Along with insights on the GCC HVAC market potential, the report provides an overview of the economic landscape across GCC countries and assesses the impact macro-economic factors such as interest rates, inflation, and monetary policies can have on the overall market sentiment.

The report also delves into the HVAC value chain and provides an understanding of market characteristics leveraging PESTLE (Political, Economic, Social, Technology, Legal, and Environmental) analysis and Porter's 5 forces.

The strategic development section of the report highlights companies involved in contract wins, new product launches and expansion strategies. The report concludes with the competitive landscape section which provides an overview of the companies covered and their product offerings. The total revenue of companies, its split by product/segment, their distribution/dealer network, and brands they represent have also been provided, where available.

Company Coverage:

LG Electronics

Johnson Controls

Zamil Air Conditioners

SKM Air Conditioning

Rheem

Nehmeh Agencies & Trading

Arabian Air Conditioning Manufacturing Company (AMCO)

Awal Gulf Manufacturing Co.

Leminar Global

DAIKIN Industries

DASCO

Other Data included in the report:

GCC Construction Sector Building Projects Value, 2023

Companies that announced building projects in 2023

Companies that awarded building projects to contractors in 2023

Top building projects awarded to contractors in 2023

Top building projects expected to be awarded to contractors in 2024

Top contractors that bagged building projects in 2023

Top MEP Contractors that bagged building projects in 2023

GCC Air Conditioning Import-Export Trade Value Data

Key Topics Covered:

GCC Market Overview

GCC HVAC Market Opportunity

GCC Economic Landscape

Sustainability - A Market Driver

Value Chain Analysis

Strategic Developments

Porter's 5 Forces

Legal Coverage

PESTLE Analysis

Competitive Landscape

