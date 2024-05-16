China Maternity Goods Market Report 2024-2032, Featuring Health and Happiness International, Tomson, Real Nutriceutical Group, Nanchang Jingqi Clothing, Kangaroo Mother, Pro Run and Pigeon

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Maternity Goods Market Report by Duration, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Province 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's maternity goods market size reached US$ 31 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 87 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.15% during 2023-2032.







Introduced in 1979, the one-child policy was a part of the birth planning program that was designed to control the size of the rapidly growing population in China. However, the Government of China announced a relaxation and replaced it with the two-child policy in 2015. Consequently, there is a significant rise in the birth rate, which, in turn, has increased the demand for maternity goods in the country. Apart from this, the growing number of working women and the escalating demand for maternity goods during the prenatal and postnatal stages is also strengthening the market growth.



Furthermore, owing to the strong influence of social media platforms and the increasing awareness among individuals about the harmful effects of chemicals, the demand for natural and organic maternity skincare products is increasing. Therefore, some of the leading players are introducing organic product variants. They are also investing in various promotional campaigns to expand their existing consumer base. Moreover, on account of the continuously increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms, these players are selling their products through different online distribution channels.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the China maternity goods market report, along with forecasts at the country and province level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on duration, product type and distribution channel.



Breakup by Duration:

Postnatal Period

Pregnancy Period

At present, maternity goods for the postnatal period exhibit a clear dominance in the market.



Breakup by Product Type:

Nutrients and Health Care Products

Maternity Wear

Skin Care Products

Others

Nutrients and health care products account for the majority of the total market share.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online

Brand Stores

Maternal Stores

Others

Maternity goods are usually sold through supermarkets and hypermarkets in China.



Breakup by Province:

Guangdong

Jiangsu

Zhejiang

Henan

Sichuan

Guangdong province currently enjoys the leading position in the market.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.



Some of these players are:

Maternity Nutrients and Healthcare Key Players:

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited

Tomson Group Limited

Real Nutriceutical Group Limited

Maternity Wear Key Players:

Shanghai October Mommy Network Co., Ltd.

Happy House Company

Mum &me

Nanchang Jingqi Clothing Co., Ltd.

Maternity Skin Care Key Players:

Kangaroo Mother

Pro Run

Pigeon Corporation

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the China maternity goods market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the China maternity goods market?

What are the major provinces in the industry?

Which are the popular product types in the industry?

What are the key duration segments in the industry?

What are the major distribution channels in the industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the China maternity goods market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered China





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vcxqq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment