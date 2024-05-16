BLISS Opens Eco-Friendly Car Wash in the City of Covina

Ten Days of Free Car Washes

Mural Artist Samuel Hagai Paints Mural Honoring City’s Rich History

Vahid David Delrahim Donates Water Well To Needy Villages In Africa

COVINA, Calif., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California-based BLISS Car Wash has opened its 11th eco-friendly state-of-the-art car wash. The new environmentally-focused car wash at 744 N. Grand Ave in Covina features two lanes, making it easier and faster for guests and members to check in. Starting today, as part of the grand opening celebration, BLISS is offering ten days of free car washes, and you can sign up to get 30 days of free unlimited car washes.

Renowned artist and surrealist painter Samuel Hagai has painted the car wash tunnel building with a captivating mural, paying homage to the City of Covina. This stunning artwork celebrates the City’s vibrant history and honors the indigenous roots of the KIZH Nation Gabrieleno Band of Mission Indians. With meticulous detail, the mural transports viewers to a time before the arrival of Spanish colonizers in 1769, capturing the tranquil beauty of nature with its lush oak trees, meandering rivers, and the quaint allure of indigenous homes. The captivating artwork celebrates the City’s legacy and seamlessly weaves its past and present, offering a visual narrative of Covina’s journey to becoming the thriving community it is today. From iconic landmarks to cultural highlights, the mural is a testament to Covina’s enduring spirit and vibrant identity. To view the mural being painted, click here.

“At BLISS, our dedication to water conservation and eco-friendly products means that cars are washed in a wash tunnel equipped with the latest technology that meticulously cleans each vehicle using less than 24 gallons of fresh water,” said Ash Delrahim, Vice President of Operations at BLISS. “Depending on which package our guests and members choose, carnauba wax, ceramic seal, and tire dressing are applied to ensure that every nook and cranny is sparkling. We have DIY vacuum stations where customers can clean the inside of their cars.”

In keeping with his commitment, BLISS CEO and Founder Vahid David Delrahim donated a new freshwater well to the nonprofit Wells Bring Hope, as he does with each new eco-friendly car wash opening. Delrahim has been working with the nonprofit for several years in its mission to bring safe water to rural villages in Niger, West Africa.

Water Conservation at BLISS

Despite our significant rainfall, Vahid David Delrahim recognizes that California must remain water-wise. “At BLISS Car Wash, we are committed to using eco-friendly car washes to help with water conservation in California. We use technology that constantly monitors fresh water usage, keeping it down to approximately 24 gallons of fresh water used to wash each car and using 70 percent reclaimed water. BLISS also uses biodegradable cleaning products and utilizes low-energy-consuming machinery in its express car washes, which helps lower its carbon footprint and impact on the planet.”

About BLISS Car Wash

BLISS Car Wash offers premium unlimited car wash memberships at a great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage. For more information about BLISS and our new car wash in the City of Industry, visit www.blisscarwash.com.

