Five Iron Golf Launches Its Largest Golf and Entertainment Destination in Dubai, Marking a Historic Arrival in the Middle East

New York, NY, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, a globally recognized leader in golf and entertainment, is proud to announce its launch of the most expansive venue to date in Dubai. Spearheaded by entrepreneurs Matthew Csillag and David Zabinsky, alongside General Manager Andrew Bostock, this endeavor marks a significant milestone in delivering unparalleled golf, leisure, and culinary experiences to Dubai's dynamic landscape. With a strategic multi-unit franchise agreement spanning six sites in the UAE, the team has secured exclusive development rights in the region.

Strategically positioned within Mina Seyahi, the venue is located at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and is easily accessible to residents and tourists alike. Five Iron Golf's flagship Dubai location offers a sprawling 32,038 square feet of luxury with 17 state-of-the-art simulators powered by Trackman Golf. Each bay includes Five Iron's multi-angle camera system for swing analysis, while six are equipped with TruGolf Multisport technology, providing a variety of sports experiences. Additionally, guests can enjoy the latest, top-of-the-line Callaway clubs with every booking. Free on-site valet parking ensures a seamless experience for all guests.

The venue promises an unmatched environment for seasoned players or leisure enthusiasts to play, practice, and socialize. The location features four bars, including an outdoor beach-themed bunker bar with a nine-hole mini-golf course offering stunning views of the Dubai Marina. Additionally, guests can enjoy a VIP members-only lounge, a private room with three simulators and a bar, an indoor putting green, work pods, table games, a sauna, a gym, and a locker room, ensuring guests have a complete experience.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Five Iron Golf to introduce this groundbreaking concept to Dubai," declared Matthew Csillag, an entrepreneur with roots in the financial industry. David Zabinsky, a UAE-based entrepreneur, echoed Csillag’s sentiment: "Our vision is to deliver an exceptional golf and entertainment experience, paving the way for the sport's growth in the Middle East." He emphasized, “We are committed to creating an environment that welcomes seasoned professionals and newcomers alike, establishing Five Iron Golf as the industry leader in the region.”

Five Iron Golf is positioned to revolutionize Dubai's golfing scene, blending luxury, accessibility, and community engagement. Jared Solomon, CEO and Co-Founder of Five Iron Golf, expressed excitement for the expansion: "This partnership underscores our dedication to bringing the Five Iron Golf experience to diverse communities worldwide. That commitment is why we're thrilled to collaborate with Matthew, David, and Andrew to introduce our innovative and proven model to Dubai, further cementing our status as leaders in the global golf and entertainment industry."