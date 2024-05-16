Culture Days 2024 Event Registration is Now Open

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The time has come–event registration is now open for Culture Days 2024, the annual three-week national celebration of arts, culture, and creativity happening September 20 through October 13, 2024, all across Canada. Individuals, organizations, groups, and communities can now register to present interactive arts, culture or heritage experiences for the public to attend as part of the nationwide network of free events, presentations, activities, workshops, and more.

Experienced Locally, Celebrated Nationally

This year marks 15 years of Culture Days, a significant milestone for an event that has been a catalyst for bringing communities together to enjoy, support, and participate in the arts. The anniversary follows Culture Days’ largest celebration on record in 2023, with 4.4 million people across Canada attending over 3,000 events.

"We are thrilled to launch event registration for Culture Days 2024, our 15th anniversary. This annual cross-country event encourages the public to discover and champion the importance of arts and culture and inspire year-round support of local artists, creators, and organizations—all of whom make essential contributions to our communities and enrich our daily lives," said Shannon Bowler, Executive Director, Culture Days National, "More than ever, public support of arts and culture is at a critical need. We hope people across Canada see Culture Days as an opportunity to increase their year-round engagement with local arts and culture initiatives."

Culture Days provides an accessible platform and framework to highlight participating communities nationwide. Organizers gain access to a vehicle to grow and forge deeper connections with current and potential supporters and fans, increase visibility and showcase their offerings to a captivated local and national audience. As part of the annual national campaign, Culture Days provides free marketing tools, resources, templates, content and guides to help event presenters increase public awareness and attendance.

Get Involved

Registration is now open for immersive, free, in-person or digital arts and culture activities and performances–variety abounds! Get started with the Culture Days FAQs , Programming Ideas and Event Organizer Guide .

Culture Days will continue recognizing The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR) by exclusively offering NDTR events on Monday, September 30, 2024. Explore the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Indigenous Cultural Programming guides to learn more, support related causes and organizations, and participate in programs created and led by First Nations, Métis, and/or Inuit organizers.

By embracing the variety of art forms and the diversity of expression and perspectives that make Canada unique, Culture Days is a collective creative adventure not to be missed.

Culture Days 2024 happens from September 20 through October 13, 2024.

Follow along as a national arts and culture celebration comes to life!

About Culture Days

Culture Days is Canada's national celebration of arts, culture, and creativity, holding over 50,000 events with 25 million attendees over the past 15 years. Since 2010, over 5,000 communities have hosted free activities and performances presented by artists, cultural organizations, and municipalities.

As a leading national voice for an active, engaged, and inclusive cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the arts and cultural sector across Canada. The Culture Days annual national awareness campaign culminates in a three-week celebration of the arts. Culture Days is a registered charity. Visit culturedays.ca for more information.

Financial support for Culture Days is provided by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-Home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), and BT/A (National Creative Partner).