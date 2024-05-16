Global Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market Size To Worth USD 249.50 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.75%

New York, United States , May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market Size to Grow from USD 156.80 Billion in 2023 to USD 249.50 billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.75% during the forecast period.





The electric scooter lift and carrier industry has expanded dramatically in recent years, owing to electric scooters' growing appeal as a handy and ecologically friendly mode of transportation. These lifts and carriers provide a solution for customers who want to conveniently transfer their scooters, particularly those who have difficulty lifting bigger models or must carry them in vehicles such as automobiles, vans, or RVs. Electric scooters are commonly used for last-mile transportation, but moving them around when not in use can be problematic. Lifts and carriers make it simple to transfer scooters without disassembling them or requiring heavy lifting equipment. The growing popularity of electric vehicles has produced a demand for attachments that allow smaller electric vehicles to move, such as scooters.

Global Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market Size By Type (Interior, Exterior), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033.

Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market Value Chain Analysis

The value chain commences with the provision of raw materials such as steel, aluminum, polymers, and electrical components, which are essential for manufacturing scooter lifts and carriers. Manufacturers are responsible for the development, engineering, and production of electric scooter lifts and carriers, involving research and development to innovate designs, procure components, assemble products, and implement quality control measures. Following production, scooter lifts and carriers are distributed through various channels, including wholesalers, distributors, and retailers, with distribution networks tailored to specific markets and geographic regions. Retailers play a pivotal role in the value chain by offering scooter lifts and carriers to consumers through diverse outlets like physical stores, online platforms, specialty shops, and automotive accessory stores. Ultimately, the value chain culminates with end users, encompassing individuals, businesses, rental services, and organizations, who purchase electric scooter lifts and carriers for personal or commercial use.

Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market Opportunity Analysis

With the ongoing trend of urbanisation and the increased desire for sustainable transportation options, electric scooters have grown in popularity for short-distance commutes and micromobility. This development creates a significant opportunity for electric scooter lift and carrier manufacturers to address the needs of urban commuters looking for convenient transportation options. There is a growing demand for mobility solutions designed for those with disabilities or limited movement. Electric scooter lifts and carriers can assist satisfy this demand by offering accessible transportation options, expanding the market reach, and enhancing inclusivity. The electric scooter market is not limited to developed countries; it also encompasses emerging economies where urbanisation and congestion are major challenges. Expansion into these areas provides opportunities for growth and diversity.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market from 2023 to 2033. Electric scooters are becoming increasingly popular in North American cities as a convenient and ecologically friendly mode of transportation, particularly for short-distance commuting and recreational activities. This popularity drives up demand for equipment such as lifts and carriers for moving and storing electric scooters. Urbanisation trends and measures to encourage micro-mobility solutions have led to the widespread use of electric scooters in cities across North America. Municipalities are implementing infrastructure improvements, such as dedicated bike lanes and scooter parking places, which will drive up demand for accessories like lifts and carriers. Increased consumer awareness of the benefits of electric scooters and associated equipment like as lifts and carriers supports market growth.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The Asia-Pacific region is home to some of the world's fastest-growing cities, where urbanisation and population density provide challenges for transportation infrastructure. Electric scooters are a convenient and efficient method to handle congested urban environments, creating demand for attachments like lifts and carriers to help them get around. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries, present significant growth opportunities for the electric scooter lift and carrier market. Rising disposable incomes, urbanisation, and growing environmental awareness are propelling the use of electric scooters and related accessories in these regions. Asia-Pacific is a manufacturing hub for electric scooters and other components such as lifts and carriers. The presence of established supply chains encourages market growth and competition.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Vendors in the Global Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market are Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Harmar Mobility LLC, Magneta Trailers Inc., Bruno Independent Living Aids, Inc., Wheelchair Carrie, Ford Smart Mobility LLC (Ford Motor Company), All-Terrain Medical & Mobility LLC, EZ Carrier, ABB., Titan Manufacturing And Distributing Inc, and Others Key Vendors

Recent Market Developments

In August 2020, Elektra, a Chennai-based company, developed a wheelchair lift to improve bus accessibility.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market, Type Analysis

Interior

Exterior

Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



