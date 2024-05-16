Walter Cukier Leaves Perdomo to Join El Septimo Cigars

Los Angeles, CA, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Cigars, the creator of the world's finest premium cigars, announces with great excitement the appointment of Walter Cukier as Eastern Seaboard Sales Manager. Mr. Cukier, affectionately known in the industry as "Uncle Walt," transitions from Perdomo, bringing over twenty years of distinguished experience to a brand synonymous with unmatched quality and innovation.

With two decades of experience under his belt, Walter’s renowned expertise and deep passion for luxury cigars make him a cornerstone addition to El Septimo’s direct sales force. Known for his exceptional ability to foster brand loyalty and drive market growth, Mr. Cukier is poised to significantly enhance the company's direct sales initiatives and customer engagement strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Walter Cukier to the El Septimo team," says Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo Cigars. "His extensive experience and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction make him an invaluable addition to our team. With his passion and expertise, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in furthering our mission across the entire Eastern Seaboard while offering cigar enthusiasts unparalleled quality and luxury."

In the past three years, El Septimo has seen unprecedented growth, revolutionizing the luxury cigar market with products that stand distinctly apart from competitors. This aggressive expansion is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and its visionary approach to redefining the smoking experience.

In his new position, Cukier will focus on expanding El Septimo's presence across key markets, nurturing existing relationships, and introducing the brand's exquisite range of products to a broader audience. With his strategic insights and customer-centric approach, Walt is poised to elevate El Septimo Cigars to new heights of success.

"Joining El Septimo Cigars is not just a career move—it's a personal passion. I am eager to contribute to a brand that prides itself on unparalleled craftsmanship and innovative cigar development. I look forward to elevating El Septimo’s status further as we offer discerning smokers a truly unique and luxurious experience,” remarks Walt Cukier. “Working with El Septimo Cigars allows me to align my personal values with my professional endeavors, and I am excited to contribute to the company's continued success."

El Septimo Cigars continues to set the gold standard in the cigar industry, and Mr. Cukier's strategic insight and dedication are expected to be instrumental in the brand’s ongoing success and in achieving even more ambitious goals.

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than 5.8 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries La Maison Younan and Younan Properties.

La Maison Younan owns and manages various companies including three Saint-Émilion Grand Cru vineyards, Chateau la Croix Younan, Chateau Zaya, and Chateau Ascumbas. More recently, the company has entered the Spirits sector with El Septimo Cognac, El Septimo Vodka, and El Septimo Wines. The private equity firm owns El Septimo Premium Cigars headquartered in Geneva with Cigar Lounges globally, 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création headquartered in Paris, France. Finally, La Maison Younan owns luxury hotels and resorts in France and Portugal, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, and four French golf courses - Golf des Forges, Golf du Petit Chêne, Golf d’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard.

