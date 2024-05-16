Global Urology Supplements Market Report 2024, Featuring Theralogix, Nature's Bounty, Solaray, Puritan's Pride, Schiff Nutrition, Biotexlife, MegaFood, Azo Health, Now Foods and Barleans

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Urology Supplements Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global urology supplements market size was estimated to be USD 1.79 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 4.25 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow as a result of the increasing elderly population, prevalence of kidney disorders, need for safe and natural alternatives, rising technological advancements, and increased awareness of urological health.







Urological health and the significance of preventive interventions are becoming more widely recognized. Media efforts, educational programs, and word-of-mouth recommendations are some of the reasons behind this. As a result of this greater knowledge, more people are looking for and using urology supplements. For instance, Theralogix announced the release of Mannose One, a novel dietary supplement that provides improved urinary tract protection, in January 2024. Theralogix presents Mannose One, the only content-certified and independently tested d-mannose supplement.



By type, the multi-ingredient segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global urology supplements market in 2023 owing to the increased demand for comprehensive urological support and the perceived benefits of combining multiple ingredients for optimal efficacy and health outcomes. For instance, PharmaLinea will expand its range of iron and UTI supplements in April 2022 and launch a new line of prebiotic products. Additionally, the single-ingredient segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising consumer preference for targeted and specialized urological solutions, emphasizing the efficacy and simplicity of single-ingredient supplements.



By application, the urinary tract infection (UTI) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global urology supplements market in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections worldwide, driving demand for specialized supplements addressing UTI-related concerns and preventive measures. For instance, Azo Health introduced a new range of urinary tract health supplements based on cranberries in October 2023. Additionally, the kidney health segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness of the importance of kidney health, coupled with an increasing incidence of kidney-related issues, stimulating demand for supplements targeting renal well-being and function.



By Product, the capsule segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global urology supplements market in 2023 owing to the ease of consumption, convenience, and perceived faster absorption, driving consumer preference for capsules over other forms of urology supplements. For instance, in February 2023, Theralogix launched a new range of urological supplements aimed at men's health Additionally, the softgels segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to advantages such as improved bioavailability, ease of swallowing, and the ability to encapsulate both oil-soluble and water-soluble ingredients, enhancing the appeal of softgels in urology supplement products.



By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global urology supplements market in 2023 owing to the established trust in pharmaceutical products, the availability of prescription-based urology supplements, and the convenience of purchasing healthcare products within hospital premises. For instance, Puritan's Pride expanded its urology supplement line with a new kidney health product as online pharmacies are expanding they are focused on products that can reach the population as fast as possible and are affordable as well in November 2023. Additionally, the online pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend of online shopping, broader product accessibility, and the convenience of purchasing urology supplements from the comfort of home or through mobile platforms.



North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness of urological health, and a higher prevalence of urological conditions, driving the demand for supplements in the North American region. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising population, increasing disposable income, growing awareness of preventive healthcare, and expanding access to healthcare services, promoting a powerful demand for urology supplements in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, in January 2024, Nature's Bounty collaborated with the American Urological Association to raise awareness about urological health.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

