Indian Curd Market Report by 15 Major States 2024-2032, Featuring KMF, GCMMF, Mother Dairy, Sri Vijaya Visakha Milk Producers and Heritage

The report examines the Indian curd market and finds that the market size reached INR 1,571.7 Billion in 2023.

The healthy growth of the market can be attributed to numerous forces. Population growth, rising disposable incomes, increasing health consciousness among consumers and affordable price are some of the factors that are currently broadening the growth aspects of the market. Looking forward, the curd market in India is expected to reach INR 4,948 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.33% during 2023-2032.







The report has examined the Indian Curd Market in 15 major states:

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Bihar

Delhi

Kerala

Punjab

Orissa

Haryana

For each of the states, the report provides a thorough analysis of the current and historical value and volume trends, market share of key players and market forecast. Currently, Maharashtra represents the region with highest market share in the country.

The competitive landscape of the Indian curd market has also been covered in this report. Some of the prominent players operating in the market include KMF, GCMMF, Mother Dairy, Sri Vijaya Visakha Milk Producers and Heritage.



The study gives an in-depth analysis of the curd market landscape in India, covering the current, historical and future trends for curd production along with its prices. The report also offers SWOT, Value Chain and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the Indian curd market along with breakup by segment, region, and an analysis of the competitive landscape.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the curd market in India in 2023?

What is the expected growth rate of the curd market in India during 2024-2032?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the curd market in India?

What are the key factors driving the curd market in India?

What is the breakup of the curd market in India based on the type?

What is the breakup of the curd market in India based on the retail vs institutional?

What are the key regions in the curd market in India?

Who are the key players/companies in the curd market in India?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (INR) in 2023 INR1.57 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (INR) by 2032 INR4.84 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered India



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Indian Dairy Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market by Organized and Unorganized Segment

5.4 Milk Production and Consumption Trends

5.5 Milk Production by State

5.6 Milk Production by Cattle

5.7 Milk Utilization Patterns in India

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Indian Curd Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Price Trends

6.5 Market Breakup by Region

6.6 Market Breakup by Type

6.7 Market Breakup by Retail Vs Institutional

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.12 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 Karnataka

7.2 Maharashtra

7.3 Tamil Nadu

7.4 Delhi

7.5 Gujarat

7.6 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

7.7 Uttar Pradesh

7.8 West Bengal

7.9 Kerala

7.10 Haryana

7.11 Punjab

7.12 Rajasthan

7.13 Madhya Pradesh

7.14 Bihar

7.15 Orissa



8 Market Breakup by Type

8.1 Cup Curd

8.2 Pouch Curd

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Retail Vs Institutional

9.1 Retail

9.2 Institutional



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Structure

10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



11 Curd Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles

KMF

GCMMF

Mother Dairy

Sri Vijaya Visakha Milk Producers

Heritage

