Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Legionella Testing Market Report by Application, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global legionella testing market size reached US$ 308.5 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 578 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.23% during 2023-2032.



Legionella is an infection affecting the lower respiratory tract, which can lead to severe pneumonia, Pontiac fever, and illness with flu-like symptoms. Its testing helps to identify the existence of bacteria or antigens in blood, urine, and sputum. Presently, various testing methods are available to diagnose Legionella disease, including urinary antigen, paired serology, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) stain, and culture of lower respiratory secretions. As per the testing results, macrolides, quinolones, tetracycline, doxycycline, minocycline, trimethoprim and other antibiotic treatments are usually administered to patients.



Global Legionella Testing Market Trends



Adults over the age of 50 years are more likely to develop Legionella. Consequently, the increasing geriatric population worldwide represents one of the major factors influencing the market positively. Moreover, the rising number of individuals who smoke and have cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), or other chronic illnesses are at the risk of infection and hospitalization. Since the mortality rate of Legionella is high, there is an increase in the demand for its effective diagnostic tests and treatments.



Besides this, Legionella-causing bacteria are majorly found in different natural and artificial aquatic environments, such as cooling towers, respiratory therapy equipment, fountains, misting devices, spa pools, and water systems in hotels, homes, and factories. As a result, health agencies of numerous countries are developing an effective water safety plan (WSP) to minimize the proliferation of Legionella in the water. This, in turn, is escalating the demand for Legionella testing in workplace buildings to comply with the legislation. Furthermore, recent clinical trials on diagnostic and treatment strategies for adult patients with community-acquired pneumonia are contributing to the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global legionella testing market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on application and end user.



Breakup by Application:

Water Testing

Microbial Culture

DFA Stain

PCR

Others

IVD Testing

Blood Culture

Urine Antigen Test

DFA Stain

PCR

Others

Breakup by End User:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospital and Clinics

Others

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd, Quidel Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the global legionella testing market in 2023?

What is the expected growth rate of the global legionella testing market during 2024-2032?

What are the key factors driving the global legionella testing market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global legionella testing market?

What is the breakup of the global legionella testing market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the global legionella testing market based on the end user?

What are the key regions in the global legionella testing market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global legionella testing market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $308.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $578 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd

Quidel Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hff93w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.