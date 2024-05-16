Triumphs in the Cloud: Celebrating the 2024 Cloud Computing Awards with Business Awards UK

HALIFAX, United Kingdom, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 Cloud Computing Awards, celebrating companies that have made significant advancements in cloud technology, addressing critical digital challenges and pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Business Awards UK 2024 Cloud Computing Awards Winners

Crises Control - Best Cloud Disaster Recovery Solution

Transputec - Exceptional Cloud Service Provider

Heveloon - Best Cloud Infrastructure, 2024 Best Cloud Management Software

DigitalCloudAdvisor - Best Cloud Management Software

Expert Thinking Consulting - Best Use of Cloud Technology

John Kottis, Lloyds Banking Group - Cloud Computing Leader of the Year

Fairware - Best Cloud Infrastructure

Business Awards UK 2024 Cloud Computing Awards Finalists

DigitalCloudAdvisor - Best Use of Cloud Technology

Sat Gainda, Version 1 - Cloud Computing Leader of the Year

Expert Thinking Consulting - Exceptional Cloud Service Provider

Charting New Heights: Exploring Advances in Cloud Computing

The 2024 Cloud Computing Awards signify more than just recognition of technological innovation; they underscore a transformative shift across various industries driven by cloud technology. This year has seen exceptional progress in areas crucial for organisational resilience and efficiency, including disaster recovery solutions that allow businesses to maintain continuity even in the face of global disruptions. The enhanced capabilities for robust cloud infrastructure have proven indispensable, ensuring businesses can operate seamlessly, regardless of geographical or physical constraints.

Moreover, the push towards sophisticated cloud management software reflects a growing need for tools that not only optimise performance but also safeguard data integrity and compliance across platforms. These developments are crucial in a time when cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated, and regulatory demands more stringent. The advancements in cloud technology have also facilitated better resource management, enabling companies to leverage real-time analytics and machine learning for more informed decision-making and strategic planning.

As the sector evolves, the role of cloud computing in enhancing operational agility cannot be overstated. Companies now have the capability to deploy scalable solutions rapidly, adjust to market demands with unprecedented flexibility, and significantly reduce time to recovery after incidents, thereby minimising impact and ensuring business as usual even under challenging conditions.

This year's Cloud Computing Awards highlight not only the achievements of individual companies but also the collective stride towards a more resilient, efficient, and innovative future. As businesses continue to navigate a landscape marked by rapid technological change and increasing digital threats, the role of cloud computing as a cornerstone of digital strategy becomes more evident and essential.

