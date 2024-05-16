Global $2.25+ Bn Telehealth Kiosk Market Analysis & Forecasts 2023-2024 & 2034: Rapid R&D Efforts and Launches Drive Expansion, Enhancing Remote Diagnostic Capabilities and Specialist Access

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telehealth Kiosk Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global telehealth kiosk market accounted for USD 0.314 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 2.26 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 19.63% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Increasing investment by government & private sectors in public health initiatives, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular conditions, growing adoption of telehealth services, rapid technological advancements, heightened research & development efforts, and surge in the launch of telehealth kiosks are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.



Surge in the launch of telehealth kiosks is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Telehealth kiosks enable healthcare professionals to remotely diagnose and treat patients through telecommunications technology. Equipped with telemedicine features such as telephony and video conferencing, these kiosks have the potential to decrease healthcare expenses for patients while also cutting down on visitation and waiting times. Additionally, telehealth kiosks offer tools and functionalities such as storing and forwarding diagnostic information, thereby granting access to specialists from any location.

North America region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the growing need for convenient healthcare solutions, advancements in technology, rising acceptance of telemedicine among both healthcare providers & patients, and surge in product launches.

Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the extensive integration of wireless technologies, expanding utilization of digital health services, enhanced cooperation among industry stakeholders to innovate advanced technology solutions for improving healthcare accessibility and streamlining care delivery processes, escalating need for remote patient monitoring, and increase in initiatives by market participants.

By product, system was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global telehealth kiosk market in 2023 owing to the growing collaborations among market players. Telehealth kiosk systems comprise various elements, including vital sign monitors, video conferencing capabilities, and patient data storage, creating a comprehensive solution for remote consultations and healthcare diagnoses. These systems can be tailored to meet the specific requirements of healthcare facilities, allowing for seamless integration with existing workflows.

With user-friendly interfaces, telehealth kiosk systems empower patients to navigate consultations and access health information independently. Leading providers prioritize robust encryption and security protocols to safeguard patient data effectively. Additionally, software is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for online and instant services is attributed to the widespread adoption of touch screen technology.



By application, teleconsultation was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global telehealth kiosk market in 2023 owing to the growing need for urgent medical care services, increasing occurrence of chronic diseases, rising demand for convenient healthcare solutions, particularly in remote or underserved regions.

Additionally, vital signs monitoring is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing introduction of advanced technology. Telehealth kiosks incorporate cutting-edge technology enabling patients to accurately measure vital signs like blood pressure, heart rate, temperature, and blood oxygen levels. This enables patients to conveniently track crucial health indicators and make well-informed decisions regarding their healthcare requirements.



By end-user, providers was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global telehealth kiosk market in 2023 owing to the growing focus on value-based care and population health management, leading healthcare providers to undertake initiatives aimed at boosting the adoption of kiosks.

Additionally, patients is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing utilization of telehealth kiosks is becoming prevalent among the populace. These kiosks provide a more economical alternative for medical consultations compared to traditional face-to-face visits. They enable patients to circumvent unnecessary trips to the emergency room or urgent care facilities for non-urgent medical concerns, resulting in significant time and cost savings over time.

Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product, Application, and End-user

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of Top 10+ Major Market Players

Companies Featured

AMD Global Telemedicine

KIOSK Information Systems

Versicles Technologies

Clinics On Cloud

Olea Kiosks Inc.

SONKA Medical

American Well

CSI Health

REDYREF

Elo Touch

Telehealth Kiosk Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Accessories

Software

System

Indoor Kiosks

Outdoor Kiosks

Telehealth Kiosk Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Vital Signs Monitoring

Teleconsultation

Digital Pharmacy

Telehealth Kiosk Market Analysis & Forecast by End-user 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Patients

Providers

Payers

Telehealth Kiosk Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtfk8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.