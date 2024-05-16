Global Oxygen Free Copper Market Outlook to 2036, Featuring Sam Dong, Metrod Holdings Berhad, KME Germany, Hussey Copper, Wieland, Citizen Metalloys, Shanghai Metal and Mitsubishi Materials

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oxygen Free Copper Market Outlook 2023-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oxygen free copper market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.29% over the forecast period, 2023 - 2035. Factors such as the surge in penetration of electric vehicles, followed by the rising acquisition among the market players and the launch of innovative products. Additionally, the rising demand for oxygen free copper in the electronic and electrical sector are also expected to boost the market growth.

The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 43.03 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of about USD 22.06 billion in the year 2022.



The global oxygen free copper market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by application, grade, product form, end use industry, and by region. By product form, the market is segmented into wires, strips, rods, bars, pipes, sheets. By the end of 2035, the wire segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 13.37 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 6.5 billion in the year 2022.



On the basis of region, the global oxygen free copper market is segmented into North America Excluding Japan, Japan, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 16.61 billion by the end of 2035. Moreover, in the year 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 8.12 billion.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global oxygen free copper market that are included in the report are Sam Dong, Metrod Holdings Berhad, KME Germany, Hussey Copper, Wieland, Citizen Metalloys, Shanghai Metal, Mitsubishi Materials and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. An Introduction to the Research Stud



2. The Research Procedure



3. Recommendation by Analyst for C-level Executives



4. An Abstract of the Report



5. Evaluation of Market Fluctuations and Outlook

5.1. Market Growth Drivers

5.2. Market Growth Deflation

5.3. Market Trends



6. Fundamental Market Prospects

6.1. Strategic Competitive Opportunities

6.2. Geographic Opportunities

6.3. Application Centric Opportunities



7. Decarbonization Strategy and Carbon Credit Benefits for Market Players

7.1. Global Government Decarbonization Plans/Goals by Each Country under 2015 Agreement Agreed by 200 Countries

7.2. Measures taken by Countries to Reduce Carbon Footprints

7.3. Carbon Credits and Subsidy Plans/Benefits Rolled out by the Government for Market Players

7.4. Effective Ways to Harness Carbon-Credits and Impact on Profit Margins

7.5. Demand Impact on the Companies Opting for Carbon Credits



8. Regulatory & Standards Landscape



9. Economic Outlook: Japan



10. Industry Value Chain Analysis



11. Pricing Analysis



12. Industry Growth Outlook



13. End-User Analysis



14. Global Oxygen-free Copper Market Outlook

14.1. Market Overview

14.2. Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Thousand Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.3. Market Increment $ Opportunity Assessment, 2022-2035

14.4. Global Oxygen-free Copper Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment by Segment, 2022-2035

14.4.1. By Grade

14.4.1.1. Copper Oxygen-free Electronic (Cu-OFE) Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.4.1.2. Copper Oxygen-free (Cu-OF) Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.5. Global Oxygen-free Copper Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment by Segment, 2022-2035

14.5.1. By Product Form

14.5.1.1. Wire Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.5.1.2. Strips Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.5.1.3. Rods Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.5.1.4. Bar Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.5.1.5. Pipes Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.5.1.6. Sheets Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Tons) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.6. Global Oxygen-free Copper Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment by Segment, 2022-2035

14.6.1. By Application

14.6.1.1. Medical Devices Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.6.1.2. Rectifier Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.6.1.3. Transistor Components & Harnesses Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.6.1.4. Speaker & Amplifier Wires Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.6.1.5. Audio/Video Connector Cable Assemblies Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.6.1.6. Others Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.7. Global Oxygen-free Copper Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment by Segment, 2022-2035

14.7.1. By End-Use Industry

14.7.1.1. Electrical & Electronics Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.7.1.2. Automotive Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.7.1.3. Healthcare Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.7.1.4. Aerospace & Defense Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.7.1.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

14.8. Global Oxygen-free Copper Market Segmentation Analysis (2022-2035)



15. Cross Analysis of Product Form w.r.t. End-Use Industry (USD Million), 2022



16. North America Oxygen-free Copper Market Outlook



17. Europe Oxygen-free Copper Market Outlook



18. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Oxygen-free Copper Market Outlook



19. Japan Oxygen-free Copper Market Outlook



20. Latin America Oxygen-free Copper Market Outlook



21. Middle East & Africa Oxygen-free Copper Market Outlook



22. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

22.1. Company Market Share (2022)

22.2. Benchmarking of the Competitors

22.3. Business Profile of Key Enterprise

Aviva Metals

KGHM

Sam Dong

Metrod Holdings Berhad

KME Germany

Hussey Copper

Wieland

Citizen Metalloys Limited

Shanghai Metal Corporation

Aurubis Olen nv

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Proterial Metals, Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co.

