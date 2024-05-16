ADEVINTA ASA (ADE) – Extraordinary General Meeting 16 May 2024

Oslo, 16 May 2024 - An Extraordinary General Meeting in Adevinta ASA (ADE) was held on 16 May 2024 as a digital meeting. All agenda items were adopted.

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are attached and are also available on www.adevinta.com.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***

IR contacts

Marie de Scorbiac

VP Investor Relations, Corporate Affairs, Group FP&A, Sustainability

+33 6 14 65 77 40

Anne-Sophie Jugean

Investor Relations Senior Manager

+33 6 74 19 22 81

ir@adevinta.com

Media contact

Mireia Català

Corporate Communications

mireia.catala@adevinta.com

press@adevinta.com

***

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds group and champion for sustainable commerce with a focus on Europe.

Our portfolio of 25+ digital marketplaces spans consumer goods, mobility, real estate, holiday rentals and jobs. Every month, our industry-leading technology enables more than 120 million people and over a million businesses across Europe to connect and trade. Loved local brands include leboncoin in France; mobile.de and Kleinanzeigen in Germany; Fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy; Marktplaats in the Netherlands and the Canadian marketplace Kijiji. Our international team of diverse individuals are united in their purpose to make a positive impact on the environment, the economy and society every single day.

To find out more, visit Adevinta.com.

Attachments