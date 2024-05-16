Earphones and Headphones Global Business Report 2024 - Growing Popularity of Podcasts & Podcasting Drives Demand for Headphones for Recording & Listening

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Earphones and Headphones - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Earphones and Headphones estimated at US$26 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Earphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Headphones segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Earphones and Headphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Rise in Music Streaming Makes Earphones & Headphones Indispensable Digital Accessories for Consumers

Rise in Music Streaming & Preference for Deeper, More Immersive, Personal & Emotional Music Listening Experience Drive Demand for Headphones and Earphones

Robust Growth in Customer Care Operations & Parallel Rise in the Call Center Industry Drives Demand for Call Center Headphones

Roust Outlook for Call Centers Supported by the Ever-Important Focus on Customer Relations to Benefit Demand for Headphones to Ensure Employee Mobility & Productivity

Headphones Are Critical for Successful Operations of a Call Center, Here's Why

Smartphones as Indispensable Tools of Modern Digital Life Emerges as Major Demand Driver for Earphones & Headphones as a Must Have Accessory

Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Market for Headphones & Earphones

Growing Popularity of Podcasts & Podcasting Drives Demand for Headphones for Recording & Listening

Headphones can Save a Podcast & Make it More Effective & Immersive

Noise Cancellation, the Biggest Innovation in the Earphones & Headphones Market

AI Powered Headphones Emerge to Revolutionize the Market

Trend Towards Using Headphones While Workouts Drives demand for Workout Headphones & Earbuds

Rise in Telemedicine Bodes Well for Adoption of Headphones & Earphones

High Quality Audio Rises in Importance as Telemedicine Gains Momentum, Driving Demand for Premium Headsets & Earphones

Work From Home & Videoconferencing Trends Drive Adoption of Headphones and Earphones

Growing Use of Videoconferencing Amid the WFH Trend Drives Demand for Business-Grade Headsets

Continuous Innovations Remains Crucial for Sustained Growth

Rise of VR & AR-Based Training Across Industry Verticals Increases Demand for Headphones for Truly Immersive Experience

Rise of Immersive Gaming Drives Demand for Gaming Headphones

Search for Immersive Gaming Experience in the Robustly Growing Gaming Industry to Drive Demand for Gaming Headphones

