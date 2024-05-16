Earphones and Headphones Global Business Report 2024 - Growing Popularity of Podcasts & Podcasting Drives Demand for Headphones for Recording & Listening

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Earphones and Headphones - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Earphones and Headphones estimated at US$26 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Earphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Headphones segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Earphones and Headphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Rise in Music Streaming Makes Earphones & Headphones Indispensable Digital Accessories for Consumers
- Rise in Music Streaming & Preference for Deeper, More Immersive, Personal & Emotional Music Listening Experience Drive Demand for Headphones and Earphones
- Robust Growth in Customer Care Operations & Parallel Rise in the Call Center Industry Drives Demand for Call Center Headphones
- Roust Outlook for Call Centers Supported by the Ever-Important Focus on Customer Relations to Benefit Demand for Headphones to Ensure Employee Mobility & Productivity
- Headphones Are Critical for Successful Operations of a Call Center, Here's Why
- Smartphones as Indispensable Tools of Modern Digital Life Emerges as Major Demand Driver for Earphones & Headphones as a Must Have Accessory
- Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Market for Headphones & Earphones
- Growing Popularity of Podcasts & Podcasting Drives Demand for Headphones for Recording & Listening
- Headphones can Save a Podcast & Make it More Effective & Immersive
- Noise Cancellation, the Biggest Innovation in the Earphones & Headphones Market
- AI Powered Headphones Emerge to Revolutionize the Market
- Trend Towards Using Headphones While Workouts Drives demand for Workout Headphones & Earbuds
- Rise in Telemedicine Bodes Well for Adoption of Headphones & Earphones
- High Quality Audio Rises in Importance as Telemedicine Gains Momentum, Driving Demand for Premium Headsets & Earphones
- Work From Home & Videoconferencing Trends Drive Adoption of Headphones and Earphones
- Growing Use of Videoconferencing Amid the WFH Trend Drives Demand for Business-Grade Headsets
- Continuous Innovations Remains Crucial for Sustained Growth
- Rise of VR & AR-Based Training Across Industry Verticals Increases Demand for Headphones for Truly Immersive Experience
- Rise of Immersive Gaming Drives Demand for Gaming Headphones
- Search for Immersive Gaming Experience in the Robustly Growing Gaming Industry to Drive Demand for Gaming Headphones
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|824
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$26 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$48 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
