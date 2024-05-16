Global Uveitis Treatment Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $1.34 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Increased Prevalence, Treatment Improvements, and Strategic Alliances & Collaborations

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Uveitis Treatment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global uveitis treatment market accounted for USD 753 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.34 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The market will grow as a result of factors such as the increasing prevalence of uveitis, improvements in treatment technologies, an aging population, growing awareness and diagnosis, government initiatives and funding, and strategic alliances and collaborations.



The middle layer of the eye, the uvea, becomes inflamed when it has uveitis. It can result in blindness, discomfort, and issues with vision. Globally, uveitis is becoming more common as a result of aging populations, an increase in autoimmune illnesses, and more public awareness of the ailment. One of the main factors driving the market for uveitis treatments is the expanding patient base.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of uveitis, well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of advanced treatment options, and strong support for research and development activities in the region.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about eye health, rising disposable incomes, and growing prevalence of uveitis in the region. Kepivance (ceftaroline fosamil) in Europe to treat endophthalmitis, an eye infection that can occasionally be a consequence of uveitis.



By treatment type, the corticosteroids segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global uveitis treatment market in 2023 owing to the high efficacy, widespread availability, and established use as first-line treatment options for uveitis management. Additionally, the monoclonal antibodies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for targeted therapies, advancements in biotechnology, and promising clinical trial results demonstrating efficacy in treating refractory uveitis cases.



By disease type, the anterior uveitis segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global uveitis treatment market in 2023 owing to the high prevalence of anterior uveitis, early onset symptoms, and the effectiveness of existing treatment options in managing this specific type of uveitis. Additionally, the panuveitis segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of systemic diseases associated with panuveitis, rising awareness leading to early diagnosis, and advancements in treatment options tailored specifically for panuveitis management.



By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global uveitis treatment market in 2023 owing to the increasing patient visits to hospitals for uveitis diagnosis and treatment, along with the availability of a wide range of pharmaceuticals and specialized care in hospital pharmacy settings. Additionally, the online pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the convenience, accessibility, and increasing preference for online purchasing of pharmaceuticals, coupled with advancements in e-commerce platforms facilitating medication delivery to patients' doorsteps.



