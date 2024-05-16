Alzheimer Society of New Brunswick hosts annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in support of people living with dementia

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alzheimer Society of New Brunswick invites individuals, families, and members of the community to lace up their sneakers and join the annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, taking place in seven communities across the province on Sunday, May 26, 2024. This impactful event aims to raise funds to support those affected by dementia while fostering a community dedicated to creating a world without Alzheimer’s disease.



With over 12,000 New Brunswickers living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, the need for action and compassion has never been more urgent. Behind these staggering statistics are countless personal stories, like Marie-Paule Blanchard LeBlanc’s. Marie-Paule, the Event and Philanthropy Coordinator for the Alzheimer Society of NB, shares a deeply personal connection to the cause. While Alzheimer’s disease has always been a cause close to her heart, her connection to the cause deepened when her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s just days before last year's Walk.

Reflecting on her experience, Marie-Paule shares, “Even though I’ve been working for the Alzheimer Society for the past 6 years and have access to amazing experts, with all the knowledge and support, this disease is still shattering in so many different ways.” Despite the challenges ahead, Marie-Paule emphasizes the importance of support on this journey, highlighting the lifeline that the Alzheimer Society provides for those affected by dementia.

As Marie-Paule bravely faces the uncertainties that lie ahead, she reflects, “Nobody is ready for this journey, so help and support are essential lifelines, and this is what the Alzheimer Society offers. You do not have to face dementia alone.”

Beyond raising funds for essential services, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s provides the opportunity to connect with a community of people who have been affected by the condition and want to see a world without dementia.

For more information and to register for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, visit www.walkforalzheimers.ca.

