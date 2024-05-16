Functional Food Ingredients Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Plant-Centric Demand to Buoy Functional Foods & Drinks Ingredients Market

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Food Ingredients - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Functional Food Ingredients estimated at US$96.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$161 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Natural Functional Food Ingredients, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$100 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Synthetic Functional Food Ingredients segment is estimated at 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Functional Food Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Focus Grows on Natural Foods and Clean Label

Consumers Focus on Less Processed Foods Drives Market Prospects

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Consumer Spending on Functional Foods & Boosts Demand for Ingredients

Growing Prominence of Functional Foods & Drinks in Weight Management Augurs Well for Market Demand

Plant-Centric Demand to Buoy Functional Foods & Drinks Ingredients Market

Plants in Convenient Formats

Plant Milk for Digestive Wellness

Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods

Role of Probiotics in Management of Diseases

Prebiotics: An Important Ingredient Promoting Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity

Potential Role of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Infections

Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients See Major Opportunities

Growing Role of Prebiotic Ingredients in Functional Foods

Rising Awareness of Brain-Gut Connection and Resultant Focus on Maintaining Gut Health Drive Demand for Prebiotic Ingredients

Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredients

Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for Prebiotic Fibers

Percentage Prebiotic Fiber Content in Select Foods

Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve Digestive Health

More Natural, Organic and Functional Versions to Drive Energy Drinks Growth

Antioxidants Gain Importance in Functional Beverages

Soy-based Functional Ingredients Become Mainstream

Carotenoids Find Growing Use in Functional Foods & Beverages

Myriad Benefits of Beta Carotene Drive Applications in Health and Functional Foods

Omega-3 Emerges as a Popular Heart-Healthy Ingredient, Driving Demand for Marine Functional Food Ingredients

Alternative Sources of Omega-3

Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals & Supplements Creates a Strong Foundation for the Growth of Astaxanthin

Astaxanthin Finds Role in COVID-19 Management

Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand

Rice Protein Emerges as a Latest Functional Ingredient

Dietary Fat Emerges as a New Ingredient for Functional Food & Drinks

High Demand for Functional Ingredients in Snack Foods

Rising Consumer Interest in Fruit-based Functional Ingredients

Rising Demand for Natural Ingredients in Functional Foods

Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products

Mood Enhancers Gain Momentum

Innovations Drive Market Expansion

Nanotechnology Evolves as a Boon for Functional Food Manufacturers

Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability

Demographic and Macro Factors Influencing Growth in Functional Food Ingredients Market

Ballooning Global Population

Millennials Focus on Health & Wellness

Focus of Young Working Women on Healthy Living

Urbanization Trend

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Complexities and Challenges: Integration and Adulteration of Functional Food Products

Company Coverage:

BASF

Cargill, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Associated British Foods PLC

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Corbion NV

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

Avebe Group

Biocatalysts Ltd.

Bio Actives Japan Corporation

DMH Ingredients, Inc.

AmTech Ingredients LLC

Bioseutica

ANAGENIX

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 649 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $96.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $161 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

