Pet Sitting Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring A Place for Rover, Pets at Home, Wag! Group, PetBacker, Careguide, Fetch! Pet Care, Holidog, PetSmart, Dogtopia and Swifto

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Sitting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Pet Type (Dogs, Cats), By Service Type (Care Visits, Drop-in Visits), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet sitting market size is expected to reach USD 5.14 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.73% from 2024 to 2030. The key factors driving the market growth include increasing adoption of subscription-based pet services, rising expansion of pet service offerings, and increased expenditure on pets. Owing to the younger demographics' increasing ownership of pets and the trend of pet humanization, the rate of pet adoption has been steadily rising.

Moreover, the purchasing power of customers is increasing due to their growing disposable income, allowing them to spend more on their pets' well-being. These factors have raised the need for pet services and encouraged new pet service providers to enter the market, including boarding, grooming, pet sitting, and photography. According to May 2023 data published by Texas Hotel & Lodging Association, 75% of the country's hotels are pet-friendly and provide accommodation care as well as services for pets. In addition, it is estimated that approximately 78% of American pet owners travel with their pets.







The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in many challenges including decreased sales and marketing activities, and limitations on pet services. In addition, interestingly, pet ownership increased during the pandemic, as people were confined inside the house, the need for companionship and emotional support increased. In December 2023, according to American Pet Products Association (APPA), 48% of the previous pet owners adopted new pets during the pandemic. In the U.S., pet ownership was estimated to grow by 4.7% from 2009 to 2019, and the pandemic accelerated this growth rate to 9.8%.



The market is expected to increase steadily over the coming years due to a growing demand for personalized, technologically integrated, safe, environmentally sustainable, and niche-focused pet sitting services, along with an emphasis on collaborations and partnerships within the pet care industry. Pet sitting is a growing sector in countries like France due to the existence of platforms like TrustedHousesitters, which lists over 119 house sits in France, and PetBacker, which boasts 2,247 pet sitters in France. TrustedHousesitters offers house and pet sitting services with a focus on matching sitters with homeowners for free accommodation in exchange for pet care, while PetBacker provides a platform for various pet services, including boarding, walking, and grooming. Moreover, the demand for customized pet sitting services is rising, with more people looking for overnight stays, senior pet care, or ongoing medical attention for their pets. By providing specialized services that target particular pet owner demographics, pet sitters can profit from these opportunities.



Pet Sitting Market Report Highlights

Based on service type, the care visit segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 57.03% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.51% over the forecast period. Pet owners prefer trained personnel who can provide extended care, ensure a pet's well-being, administer medication, & maintain their routine, fostering a sense of security and bonding. These factors have led to a higher market share for care visits

Based on pet type, the dogs segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 83.16% in 2023

North America dominated the market with the revenue share of 37.86% in 2023. The region is expected to continue its steady growth, maintaining its dominant position over the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as increase in pet ownership, higher spending on pets, and growing concerns for pet health & wellbeing

India is expected to lead the growth in the pet market within the APAC region due to rising pet ownership and increasing spending on pets, consequently fueling the demand for pet care services, including pet sitting

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Pet Sitting Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increased Expenditure on Pets

3.2.1.2. Rising Pet Humanization

3.2.1.3. Rising expansion of pet service offerings

3.2.1.4. Increasing Adoption of subscription-based pet services

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Rising pet care costs

3.2.2.2. Pet Abandonment

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Pet Sitting Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. Business Plan Analysis (STP Analysis)

3.3.4. Consumer Trends & Preferences

3.3.5. Service Pricing Analysis

3.3.6. Pricing Analysis

3.3.7. Estimated Pet Population, by key species & key countries, 2023

3.3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Pet Sitting Market: Pet Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Pet Sitting Market: Pet type Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Pet Sitting Market Size & Trend Analysis, by pet type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Dogs

4.5. Cats

Chapter 5. Pet Sitting Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Pet Sitting Market: Service Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Pet Sitting Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Service Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Care Visits

5.3.2. Drop-in Visits



Chapter 6. Pet Sitting Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

A Place for Rover, Inc.

Pets at Home, Inc.

Wag! Group Co.

PetBacker

Careguide Inc.

Fetch! Pet Care

Holidog.com

PetSmart LLC

Dogtopia Enterprises

Swifto Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzhkh2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment