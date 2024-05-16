Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Analysis Report 2024, By Source (Bottles, Non-bottle Rigid), By Type (PP, PS, PE, PVC, PET) and Region

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Bottles, Non-bottle Rigid), By Type (PP, PS, PE, PVC, PET), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global post-consumer recycled plastics market size is expected to reach USD 21.64 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing environmental concerns, growing urbanization, industrialization, and rising concerns to reduce the carbon footprint in the manufacturing of plastic resin are expected to drive the market







Demand for post-consumer recycled plastics is expected to increase majorly in the packaging application and various industries, including electrical and electronics, food and beverages, automotive, and textiles. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and food and beverage are the primary sectors driving the demand for post-consumer recycled plastics.

In addition, post-consumer recycled plastics are used in the production of various plastics. Rising environmental concerns and various government regulations to reduce the carbon footprint are expected to drive the demand for post-consumer recycled plastic.



The global market is segmented based on type as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyurethane (PUR). Polyethylene was the prominent source segment and accounted for over 20% share of the global revenue in the year 2019. The polystyrene segment is expected to witness significant growth in the future due to the high demand for packaging products, such as films, sheets, and foam, which are used in a wide range of industries.



Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Report Highlights

The bottle source segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period in terms of revenue. This is attributed to the rising demand for plastic bottles for the packaging of sanitizers, beverages, cosmetics, and various other products

By type, the polystyrene segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period in terms of revenue. It is used primarily in the manufacturing of packaging products for food and non-food applications

Asia Pacific accounted for over 45% of the overall revenue in 2023

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7%



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market: Source Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Bottles

4.3. Non-bottle Rigid

4.4. Other Sources



Chapter 5. Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market: Type Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Polypropylene (PP)

5.3. Polystyrene (PS)

5.4. Polyethylene (PE)

5.5. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.6. Polyurethane (PUR)

5.7. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.8. Other Types



Chapter 6. Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Regional Snapshot

6.2. Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Ranking

7.4. Heat Map Analysis

7.5. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

7.6. Market Strategies

7.7. Vendor Landscape

7.8. Strategy Mapping

7.9. Company Profiles/Listing

BASF

SABIC

Evonik Industries

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

Arkema

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Covestro

