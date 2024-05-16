Global Floating Solar Panels Report 2024: Distributed Generation Complemented with FPVs - Futuristic Enabler of Smart Cities

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floating Solar Panels - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Floating Solar Panels estimated at 3.2 Thousand MW in the year 2023, is projected to reach 18.6 Thousand MW by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Stationary Floating Solar Panels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.2% CAGR and reach 15.8 Thousand MW by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Tracking Floating Solar Panels segment is estimated at 22.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Floating Solar Panels Technology: Highly Efficient than Land Based Solar Plants

Environmental Concerns and Floating Solar

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions by Fuel Type (2015, 2020, 2040 & 2050)

Significance of Floating Solar Power Plants in Cooling Down Lakes in the face of Climate Change

Floating Solar Panels and the Use of Reservoirs and Manmade Water Bodies

Floating Solar System Plays Pivotal Role in Cleaning Water

Offshore Floating Solar: A Potential Solar Energy Generation Medium in High Seas

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Government Boost to Solar Energy Adoption to Spur Market Momentum

Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of Total Energy

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of Consumption Drives Proliferation of FPVs

Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity Management Forever

Distributed Generation Complemented with FPVs: Futuristic Enabler of Smart Cities

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Floating Solar Panels

Challenges Faced by Designers of Floating Solar Panels

Installation of Floating PVs versus Other Photovoltaic Systems

Company Coverage:

Kyocera Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

First Solar, Inc.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

NTPC Ltd.

Tata Group

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Ciel & Terre International

Jakson Group

LONGi Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

GCL System Integration Technology Company Ltd.

LA Solar Group

Glint Solar

Conrexx Technology

