RELEASE: Chicago Loop Alliance announces lineup and programming details for Sundays on State beginning Father’s Day, June 16

CHICAGO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Loop Alliance is announcing the full lineup of artists and activations for Sundays on State . The internationally acclaimed, award-winning event series closes the most iconic parts of State Street in the Loop to vehicle traffic for two Sundays this summer. Free and open to the public, this year’s events will take place on State Street from Adams to Lake on Father’s Day, June 16 and Sunday, July 14 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Those who register to attend Sundays on State are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Loop staycation package. Learn more and register for free at LoopChicago .com/Sundays .

Sundays on State is a project of Chicago Loop Alliance in partnership with Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation and Special Service Area #1-2015. The events are supported by a Chicago Presents grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events. Supporting sponsors are Allstate Insurance Company, Macy’s and Target. The event sponsor is Block 37. Community sponsors are CannonDesign, Choose Chicago, Concorde New Media, Divvy, Flyover, Millennium Garages, NASCAR Chicago Street Race and StarEvents.

Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond unite for a free, interactive block party, while safely enjoying art, culture, active recreation, food, drinks, shopping and local attractions in the heart of everyone’s neighborhood – the Loop. The full list of performers and street activations can be found here .

The chosen street activations were submitted by members of the Chicago community and beyond, and feature over 91% underrepresented business owners, including 78% women-owned businesses, 63% minority-owned businesses and 14% LGBTQ+-owned businesses with overlaps in several categories.

Sundays on State performances feature a vast array of genres, with activations by The Joffrey Ballet, Trinity Irish Dancers, League of Chicago Theatres, Gio Chamba, Reaganomics, Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts and more than 20 additional arts and culture organizations. The event series also features pop-up performances by Environmental Encroachment, Ballet Folklorico de Chicago, Paint the City and more. The full list of performers can be found here .



The selected street activations showcase the diversity of Chicago’s local artists, entrepreneurs, small businesses and iconic brands. On-street options for attendees include dance classes, group fitness activities, interactive reading and more. Retail options include handmade goods, self-care products, local art, clothing, accessories, books, vintage items and a custom streetside experience from Macy’s. Food and drink options will showcase over 20 local restaurants and breweries, including iconic Loop establishments, Macy’s Walnut Room, Italian Village Restaurants, The Berghoff Restaurant and Adams Street Brewery. The full list of street activations can be found here .

“Now in its fourth year and having welcomed more than one million people to State Street, Sundays on State continually unlocks new and exciting experiences for Chicagoans and visitors alike,” said Chicago Loop Alliance President and CEO Michael Edwards. “With our first event taking place on Father’s Day, we look forward to the plethora of family-friendly fun that amplifies the unique infectiousness of Chicago’s spirit.”

The program utilizes State Street from Adams to Lake. All east-west streets remain open to automobile traffic.

In addition to on-street programming, Chicago Loop Alliance offers a variety of Loop Deals, discounts and offers to Loop businesses, throughout the summer to all Sundays on State attendees and the general public. View all Loop Deals at LoopChicago.com/LoopDeals .

Since its inception, Sundays on State has welcomed more than one million attendees; experienced zero instances of violent crime reported to Chicago Loop Alliance; and attracted over 145,000 attendees to the final event date in 2023 alone. Additional impact data for Sundays on State can be found here .

About Sundays on State

The internationally acclaimed, award-winning event series, Sundays on State, transforms Chicago's most iconic street, State Street, when it closes to vehicular traffic on select dates each summer. Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond unite for a free, interactive block party, while safely enjoying art, culture, active recreation, food, drinks, shopping and local attractions in the heart of everyone’s neighborhood – the Loop. Chicago Loop Alliance 's Sundays on State series accelerates the economic recovery, unites the community and creates joy! Sundays on State events have welcomed over one million people to Chicago’s most iconic street. 88 percent of 2023 activation participants come from underrepresented business owners. Find more information and register for free at LoopChicago.com/Sundays . #SundaysOnState

About Chicago Loop Alliance

Chicago Loop Alliance (CLA)’s leads the community by creating and supporting inclusive programs that attract people and investment to the Loop. CLA is a membership organization as well as the sole service provider for Special Service Area #1-2015, and the Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation produces free public art projects and events. For more information, visit LoopChicago.com .

