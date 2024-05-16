Airbag Textile Market Size Worth $11.80 Billion by 2033; Stringent Safety Regulations in Automotive Sector to Propel Growth

Newark, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 6 billion in 2023 global airbag textile market will reach USD 11.80 billion in 2033. Specialized materials used in vehicle safety systems, mainly airbags, are airbag textiles. These fabrics are designed to quickly swell and protect passengers in crashes, lowering the possibility of harm. Usually, they are made of synthetic materials with great tensile strength, such as polyester, nylon, or aramid fibres. The ability of airbag materials to deploy quickly is one of its main characteristics. They are made to swiftly inflate in the event of an impact, giving car occupants instant protection. Moreover, these materials exhibit remarkable resilience to tearing, guaranteeing the airbag's integrity even in the face of severe strains. Because airbag materials are lightweight, they reduce the vehicle's overall weight, improving performance and fuel economy. In addition, they have thermal stability to endure the elevated temperatures produced throughout the inflation procedure. Installed in multiple sections of the car, such as the dashboard, side curtains, and steering wheel, they offer complete protection to passengers in case of an accident.



Scope of Airbag Textile Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 8% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 6 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 11.80 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Fabric Type, Airbag Type, Vehicle Type Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Insight of the Global Airbag Textile Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The automotive industry in the region is well-established and mature, and significant manufacturers are contributing to the expansion of the market. Tight safety laws in North America require cars to have airbags, which is why airbag textiles are in high demand. Moreover, the region's dominance in the airbag textiles industry can be attributed to the demand of the North American car market. The need for cars with cutting-edge safety features, including airbags, is so great that the region continues to produce large quantities of airbag textiles. Due to its well-established automotive industry, strict safety requirements, technical advancements, and sizable market fueling car demand, North America leads the world in the airbag textiles industry.



In 2023, the flat fabric segment dominated the market, with a 62% share and revenue of 3.72 billion.



In 2023, the front airbag segment dominated the market, with a 45% market share and revenue of 2.70 billion.



In 2023, the passenger cars segment dominated the market, with a 43% market share and revenue of 2.58 billion.



Advancement in market



In an industry first, Hyundai Motor India announced that all 13 of its passenger car models, including the entry-level models, will be equipped with six standard airbags. Hyundai is the first to include six airbags as standard equipment on lower-end vehicles, even though most automakers only offer them as optional extras on more expensive passenger vehicle trims. Additionally, South Korean automakers intend to offer up three vehicles for evaluation as part of the recently developed Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP).



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growing need for safer automobiles.



The need for safer cars is driven by a greater emphasis on sophisticated safety features like airbags due to growing public awareness of road safety and safety ratings. Automakers are consequently adding more complete safety features, such as airbags, to satisfy these changing demands. Advanced automobile engineering technology has fueled the creation of complex airbag systems that use sensors and algorithms to customize how they react in different accident situations. To keep up with these advancements, producers of airbag textiles are also always coming up with new ways to create stronger, more resilient, and more heat-resistant fabrics. Consequently, the rising need for safer automobiles will drive the global market for airbag textiles.



Restraints: Expense factors.



Specialized materials and manufacturing techniques are needed to produce high-quality airbag fabrics, which may increase production costs. The retail prices of products reflect these expenditures, potentially increasing the cost of vehicles with airbags. Compared to traditional textile materials, high-strength synthetic fibres like nylon, polyester, or aramid fibres—frequently utilized in airbag textiles—are more costly. Furthermore, the intricate and labour-intensive manufacturing procedures needed to weave, process, and combine these materials into airbag textiles can raise the cost of manufacture. Furthermore, extensive testing and quality control procedures that guarantee the effectiveness and safety of airbags can be costly and time-consuming. Thus, the increased price of airbags and textiles will restrict the market's expansion.



Opportunities: strict legal requirements governing the safety measures used in automobiles.



Governments and safety organizations establish regulations and standards to guarantee bare minimum safety requirements for automobiles. The global government's increasing enforcement of safety regulations and standards is projected to drive demand for airbags and textiles. Regulatory agencies frequently require airbags and other safety measures for new cars. Automotive manufacturers are required by law to include airbag systems in their vehicles to comply with regulatory requirements. Consequently, the market for airbag fabrics and regulatory requirements are positively correlated.



Challenges: The environmental impact of airbag textiles.



Airbag textiles rely on synthetic fibres like nylon, polyester, or aramid fibres derived from petrochemicals and entail energy-intensive manufacturing processes, contributing to carbon emissions and resource depletion. Chemical treatments used during production can harm human health and the environment. The energy consumption associated with manufacturing airbag textiles further exacerbates their environmental footprint. At the end of their lifecycle, airbag textiles present challenges in waste management, as they contain non-biodegradable materials that can persist in the environment. Therefore, airbag textiles' environmental challenges will hinder the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global airbag textile market are:



• Asahi Kasei Co., Ltd.,

• Autoliv AB

• Autoliv, Inc.

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Kolon Industries

• Robert Bosch GMBH

• Takata Corporation

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

• TRW Automotive



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Fabric Type



• OPW fabric

• Flat Fabric



By Airbag Type



• Front Airbag

• Side Airbag

• Knee Airbag

• Curtain Airbag

• Other Airbags



By Vehicle Type



• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Trucks

• Buses

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



