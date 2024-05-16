HawkSearch Recognized by Gartner® for Commerce Search and Product Discovery

WOBURN, Mass., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announces that its HawkSearch solution has been recognized for B2B Search in the first ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery. We believe this highlights HawkSearch’s position as an innovator with its advanced AI-powered Smart Search capabilities.



Smart Search uses AI-powered keyword, concept, and image search to answer search queries from prospective customers. HawkSearch is implemented on several B2B eCommerce sites, powering part number search, units of measurement, product grouping, and entitlement management. HawkSearch also offers B2C search, powering both enterprise and SMB companies alike.

Gartner noted, “By 2026, at least one new generative AI (GenAI)-based conversational UI pattern in search and product discovery (S&PD) will disrupt traditional search and browse UIs, penetrating at least 5% of the market.”(1)

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, stated, “We feel being recognized by Gartner as a B2B search affirms HawkSearch’s focus on innovations within B2B eCommerce. Our technology aims to design and navigate the massive, complex catalogs within B2B, and we think this recognition from Gartner is a testament to our success in eCommerce.”

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

(1) GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Commerce Search and Product Discovery, Aditya Vasudevan, Mike Lowndes, Sandy Shen, Noam Dorros, May 13, 2024.

