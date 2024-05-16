AgencyBloc Broadens User Conference Access to Industry

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgencyBloc , provider of insurance growth enablement solutions catering to the health, senior, and benefits industries, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated BlocBuilder 2025 conference will take place from April 13th to April 15th, 2025, at the prestigious Sheraton Grand Resort at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix, Arizona .



The inaugural BlocBuilder event launched in 2018 as a small user group. Since then, it has evolved into a must-attend event for AgencyBloc customers and industry influencers alike. The 2024 event was attended by over 300 health and group benefit professionals and other insurance leaders for educational sessions, networking opportunities, and data management certification on AgencyBloc’s AMS+ platform .

"Building on the success from this year’s event, we wanted a location that provided an environment that was inspiring and provided a nature centered venue versus the urban environment of 2024,” said Erica Kiefer, chief growth officer at AgencyBloc . “The Sheraton at Wild Horse Pass definitely achieves that.”

BlocBuilder 2025 will expand from a user conference to include a wider audience in the industry while also providing upgraded certification and leadership programs, increased networking opportunities, and captivating industry sessions centered around agency management and growth, commissions management, and quoting and enrollment. For the 2025 event, registration will be open to all professionals within the health and group benefits sector.

“BlocBuilder is not just about creating a memorable experience,” said Tim Robinson, CEO at AgencyBloc . “It’s about bringing together a community of health and group benefit professionals who are eager to expand their knowledge in how insurance technology is shaping this industry.”

Preregistration for BlocBuilder 2025 is now open for early-bird access. More information on sponsorships and other important details will be released by AgencyBloc soon.



About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 recommended insurance industry growth platform that serves the health, senior, and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs, IMO/FMOs, call centers, and carriers. To learn more about AgencyBloc and Plus Suite, visit www.agencybloc.com .