Mali Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2024 Featuring Orange Mali, Moov Africa Malitel, and Telecel Mali

This report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Mali today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile sectors, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Total telecom service revenue in Mali will grow, at a five-year CAGR of 3%, driven by mobile data and fixed broadband service segments. Mobile data revenue, will grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, driven by growing smartphone and mobile internet subscriptions, increasing adoption of 4G services, on the back of mobile network coverage expansion, and increasing mobile data ARPU over the forecast period. Fixed broadband revenue will also grow, at a CAGR of 9.4%, supported by government and operators' investment in subsea cable and fiber network development, and increasing broadband penetration in the country.



The Country Intelligence Report provides analysis of the following :

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Mali.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

Handsets subscriptions will remain the dominant device category through to 2028.

M2M/IoT subscriptions will increase at a strong CAGR of 11%, supported by emerging opportunities in asset management, fleet tracking, remote monitoring, and mobile payment, among others.

Average monthly mobile voice usage in Mali will increase during 2023-2028, driven by additional voice allowances offered by telcos.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Highlights

Key takeaways, country telecom market snapshot 2023-2028, revenue CAGR and penetration by service type, 2023 penetration in regional context

Operating Environment

Population, real GDP growth, nominal GDP, consumer price inflation, PPP adjusted GDP per capita, exchange rates

Country Risk Index (GCRI)

Country risk analysis - Mali compared to the AME and the world

Regulatory context, highlights, international connectivity, fiber-optic infrastructure expansion

ESG context

Telecom Services Market Outlook

Total telecom services revenue by category, 2022-2028

Mobile Services

Mobile subscription penetration and subscription by device type

Mobile subscriptions by payment type, mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Data usage and traffic

Mobile ARPU by payment type and service revenue by type

Fixed Services

Fixed service penetration and subscription

Fixed ARPU and service revenue by service type

Mobile Subscription Market Share

Competitive Landscape & Company Snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, service offerings by service provider, 2023

Company snapshot: Orange Mali

Company snapshot: Moov Mali

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Orange Mali

Moov Africa Malitel

Telecel Mali

